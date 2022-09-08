After a two-year hiatus, the Umpqua Valley Showcase of Homes will return this weekend, featuring six locations throughout Douglas County.
The two day self-guided tour begins with a kick-off party at Bar Run Golf + RV Resort at 640 Shady Drive in Roseburg. The party will include a live broadcast from Brooke Communications, drinks courtesy of Two Shy Brewing and food from Rolling Thunder BBQ Food Truck. Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes and tour the newly expanded golf course.
The party is conveniently located, since the golf course is one of the featured build sites.
“They will be introducing a new and fun concept,” said Dana Lepre, Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association executive officer. “They’re going to be showcasing their four tiny cottages with each of them having a unique design.”
Unique is sort of the name of the game, since the purpose for the Showcase of Homes is to represent the talents and build options available from local companies. Lepre said the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association opens submissions from builders months in advance, then whittles those entries down. This year’s locations include two in Sutherlin, three in Roseburg and one in Winston.
Lepre said organizers really wanted to think outside the box this year. While the Showcase does include a 4,000 square foot “wow-factor” property with hydronic heated floors and fire clay farm sink in a gourmet kitchen, some of this year’s properties feature a new kind of affordable housing for Douglas County.
“In the past we have had a lot of homes that are beautiful, full of unique ideas, but they might not be so affordable to a lot of our families in the community,” she said. “This year is. It’s exciting to be able to work with different builders who offer different options for affordable housing.”
This isn’t an area they have focused on before, Lepre said. Usually, the houses that are featured are similar to the large Roseburg property rather than the cabins that will be featured at Bar Run. Creative ideas can also be affordable ones, Lepre emphasized.
Entry is $12; anyone who brings two non-perishable food items to be donated to Feeding Umpqua will receive $2 off. Guests will be given a wrist band that is good for both Saturday and Sunday. Wrist bands, passports and showcase guides can are available at all six locations.
Properties can be visited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days. Saturday’s kick off party will begin at 11 a.m.
“You know, I get so many people that love to participate in this passport contest because you’re not only going to each location and really absorbing what each location has to offer, but you’re being entered to win a prize,” she said.
This year’s prize is a two night stay in one of Bar Run Golf + RV Resort’s featured cabins. There are several categories in which guests can vote, including favorite kitchen and People’s Choice, which the association then highlights when featuring these specific builders in the future.
“I think that it is fun; each year it’s different. They offer different qualities that are relevant to the year,” Lepre said. “And this year, I’m excited because it’s just different than what we’ve done in the past. I’m excited to see how it’ll turn out.”
