After nearly three months of rapid increases, Oregonians can expect to see a cooling off period when they pull up to the pumps.
Gas prices appear to be leveling off nationwide, even amid the spring break travel season. Since the initial surge in prices, which took the average price of fuel in Douglas County from $2.399 on Jan. 1 to $3.004 by March 5, the tide is receding.
Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, noted just a three-cent increase in the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel leading into spring b reak. That bump in price was modest in comparison to the combined 17-cent jump over the two prior weeks.
“The slower rate of increases doesn’t mean gas prices have peaked for the season, but it is a positive sign for consumers,” Dodds said. “Drivers can still expect fluctuation at the pumps. However, large jumps are not likely for most of us, barring unexpected events.”
The initial spike in prices at the start of the year was due in part to speculation in the crude oil markets as the United States inaugurated a new president. By March 5, crude oil was selling at nearly $70 per barrel. As of March 23, that price had lowered to roughly $63 per barrel.
Also, severe winter storms — particularly in Texas in late February — knocked more than two dozen crude refineries and drilling facilities offline, minimizing supply to most of the United States and driving up the price of crude barrels.
As those facilities have come back online, the national average for gas prices has somewhat stabilized.
As of Saturday morning, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.863. Oregon averaged $3.173, which was tied with Utah for the fifth most expensive gas in the country. California ($3.88) and Hawaii ($3.61) were the most expensive, while Washington ($3.32) and Nevada ($3.30) came in above Oregon.
Alaska ($3.21), Arizona, ($3.11), Illinois ($3.06) and the District of Columbia ($3.06) rounded out the top 10.
In Douglas County, the average in Roseburg was $3.162 as of Saturday, 65 cents higher than one year ago. Myrtle Creek had the lowest average price in the county at $3.099, followed by Winston ($3.122), Sutherlin ($3.143) and Reedsport ($3.199).
