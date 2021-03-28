Adapt, the Roseburg-based nonprofit agency that provides myriad primary care and behavioral health services in four Southern Oregon counties, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with the milestone comes a new name.
Beginning April 1, services currently provided under the names of Adapt, Compass Behavioral Health and SouthRiver Community Health Center will all be provided under the name of Adapt Integrated Health Care. The new name is meant to reflect the organization’s growth and transition to fully integrated primary care, mental health care, and substance use treatment, Adapt officials said.
“Over the years we have focused on the expansion of services and the integration of care to make it easier for community members throughout our region to connect with the care they need, regardless of ability to pay,” Adapt CEO Gregory Brigham said in a news release.
Established in 1971, Adapt has grown over the years in response to changing community needs and to keep pace with medical advances and new models of integrated physical and behavioral health care, Brigham said. The agency now provides services in four southern Oregon counties — Douglas, Josephine, Coos and Curry.
Adapt currently has just under 400 employees total in those four counties, said communications director Marilyn J. Carter. In 2020, the agency served nearly 11,600 patients and had a total of more than 200,000 total service visits, Carter said.
While headquartered in Roseburg, Adapt also has offices in North Bend and Grants Pass.
In 2020, Adapt was ranked 23rd in a list of 100 top nonprofits to work for in Oregon. The list was compiled by Oregon Business magazine in partnership with the Nonprofit Association of Oregon. This is the fifth time the agency has made the list.
“In 2020 we were honored to be named one of the 100 best nonprofits to work for in Oregon — an award based largely on input from our employees,” said Susan Jeremiah, chief human resources officer for Adapt. “I am proud to work for an organization whose employees have created a workplace culture of gratitude, purpose, and service to our mission.”
Integrated health care is a relatively new approach to care that brings the expertise of primary care, mental health, substance use treatment, and other health care professionals together as a team to meet patients’ diverse health care needs, Brigham said.
Integrated care is a mutually beneficial model of care that improves access to primary care for people with behavioral health disorders while improving access to behavioral health care for people with emerging substance use or mental health disorders, he said.
“Integration will reduce barriers to care and give patients access to a wider range of services,” Brigham said. “Whether someone is seeking primary care, mental health care, or substance use treatment, there is no wrong door to care.”
In the coming weeks, patients and community members will notice the Adapt Integrated Health Care name on building signs, patient forms and statements, website, TV and radio ads, and social media, Brigham said. For more information, patients are encouraged to talk with their provider.
Adapt officials also said that while the organization’s name is changing to reflect the integration of primary care and behavioral health care, many things will remain the same, including:
- Patients will continue to have access to the same providers.
- Patients will continue to receive services at the same locations.
- Phone numbers will remain the same.
- Website address will remain the same—www.adaptoregon.org.
- Patient fees for services should not change.
For information about Adapt and its history, visit www.adaptoregon.org/about-us/history/.
Adapt, which claimed on its application to employ 355 people, received $4.4 million of federal Paycheck Protection Program money.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/adapt-4509207105
