The 83rd annual Douglas County Lamb Show was a runaway record-breaker last Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
At the Rotary Market Auction, the 212 lambs shown by their 4-H and FFA member owners drew bids totaling in the $480,000 range. That record number was well above last year’s total of $287,494 when 201 lambs were sold.
Individually, Cheyenne Beam of the Keepin’ It Country 4-H Club and her 159-pound lamb drew a record final bid of $90 a pound, rewarding her with a check for a record $14,310.
Prior to that bid, individual records were set when the 132-pound lamb of Mary Beth Twarowski, also a member of Keepin’ It Country, earned a bid of $62 a pound and the lamb of Kinley Rainwater of Riddle Nick’l Livestock 4-H finished with a bid of $47 a pound.
For those three lambs, there was active bidding by multiple bidders, pushing the dollar figures up. While those were the top numbers, the average price per pound for all the lambs was $17.28, earning the owners an average of $2,233 apiece. Those averages took a jump up from last year’s average price per pound of $11.10.
“We have some amazing businesses and individuals who buy every single year to support our kids,” said Rebekah Melton, chair of the auction committee for the Roseburg Rotary Club. Members of that club organize and conduct the lamb auction, along with the hog and steer auctions held in August during the Douglas County Fair.
“We’re making sure the kids don’t go into debt with their lambs, but this is also a teaching situation,” Melton added. “It’s a project that teaches responsibility and business sense, more than just being a farmer.”
Sam Lee, a Rotarian and an auction volunteer, said the community “stepped up and supported Douglas County’s youth above and beyond. The supporters of 4-H and FFA rocked these kids’ worlds. It was wonderful to see that kind of support.”
In the conformation judging, the 146-pound lamb of Alisha Moos of Valley View 4-H Club was tabbed grand champion. Her lamb sold for $32 a pound.
This was the seventh year Moos had shown a lamb and she was confident her lamb could improve on her previous best of 15th place in conformation.
“I had a very nice lamb and I thought he had it in him to win,” said Moos, who will be a senior at Sutherlin High School next fall. “He finished third in a jackpot show in April. He has big hips, a long body and long legs.”
Although confident in her lamb, she was still surprised when the Grand Champion announcement was made.
“Oh my gosh, we actually did it,” she recalled of her reaction. “There were a lot of good lambs here. What an accomplishment.”
Addison Roberts of Tyee Mountain 4-H and her 124-pound lamb earned Reserve Champion honors. That lamb sold for $33 a pound.
In showmanship, Talan Hatfield of Rebel Ranchers 4-H and her lamb earned Grand Champion honors. Roberts and her lamb finished again with Reserve Champion honors.
With this year’s lamb auction producing record numbers, it’s anticipated the total dollar figure after the hog and steer auction in August will also be a record. Registration shows there are 99 kids with steers this year, up from 60 last year, and the number of kids with hogs this year is 179, up from 126 a year ago.
Last year’s hog and steer auction made just over $1 million for Douglas County’s young livestock owners.
Melton and Lee agreed that the total community output this year for the lamb, hog and steer auctions could reach $1.5 million, making Douglas County one of the top counties in the state in supporting 4-H and FFA youth and their livestock.
The Lamb Show also featured a shearing competition Saturday afternoon. That event drew 26 shearers and was a second practice run as organizers hope the event can become a qualifier for U.S. team members for the World Shearing Championships.
“We hope that can be next year,” said Dan Dawson, an event coordinator and shearer.
Chad Furlong of Glide finished first in the Open Division, Pheobe Smith of Junction City was first in Intermediate and Anthony Pierce of Washington state was first in Beginner.
