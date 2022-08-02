Killers can’t always be stopped. But preventing a surprise attack can cut back the carnage.
That’s the plan at River Ranch Olive Oil Co. in Glide. Managers there learned recently an invasive beetle was discovered in Oregon this summer. The emerald ash borer has decimated ash trees on at least two continents, altering ecosystems as it travels.
“It turns out that olives are vulnerable to this insect in laboratory settings,” said Chris Barry, agricultural manager at the Glide olive grove. “We’re getting advice as far as monitoring potential developments with this insect and its habitat, and putting out traps to address the problem early.”
That advice came from Douglas County OSU Extension Service. Small Farms Coordinator Logan Bennett heard about the forest pest and alerted River Ranch and other growers in the county.
Bennett will join River Ranch managers at an Aug. 26 workshop hosted by the company. Barry said the workshop aims to inform aspiring olive growers about the crop, as well as to share tips with established growers. The cost is $10; registration closes Aug. 19.
The olive grove was launched about a dozen years ago and recently expanded to 12 acres. Barry said the acreage is “super-high density,” with about 10,000 plants. River Ranch may produce table olives in the future. For now, the company focuses mainly on producing premium extra virgin olive oil.
As for Bennett, pest alerts and workshops make up a fraction of his Extension duties, which are broad and varied.
He said part of the mission of the Small Farms program is to promote sustainable agriculture for both organic and conventional systems and to help people get a return on their investments when they bring their farm products to market.
The sustainability piece translates into using a blend of methods for fertilization and pest management, including those relying less on chemicals.
“What we want to do is promote using the land you have in a way that conserves it,” Bennett said.
Legally, a small farm is defined in part as an operation with a gross cash farm income under $250,000 annually. Bennett said the program offers guidance to “anyone from a homesteader looking to improve quality of life to a market gardener to someone producing enough for stores or local farmers markets.”
Because Extension Service programs seek to meet specific community needs, Bennett’s interactions with agricultural managers fluctuate from day to day. He may get a phone call from a vineyard owner trying to find out why his grapes look burned. Next might be questions from a gardener plagued with cucumber beetles. He could then visit a peach grower to offer advice about irrigation, fertilization and diseases.
Property owners ask Bennett what’s feasible for the land they’ve just purchased. He makes site visits to take soil samples, eyeball the landscape and consult with land owners on next steps.
“When you’re assessing property, you want to look at climate, elevation, surrounding soil types,” he said. “A lot of diagnostic work needs to be done before you put a plant in the ground.”
In general, Bennett’s goal is to help people manage their land for the highest yield and best quality, using science-based education. Depending on soil types, access to water and growing conditions, “you can utilize small or large acreage in very diverse ways,” he said.
Another aspect of Bennett’s job is strengthening local food systems. He works with area farmers’ markets to link them up with the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By increasing the number of markets accepting SNAP vouchers, more people can get access to local produce, Bennett said.
Bennett also is available to answer questions about various kinds of livestock. “Poultry, bees, rabbits, cavies, alpacas – that comes to me,” he said.
He also stays current on creatures that aren’t welcome on farms. Invasive insects such as the emerald ash borer require Bennett to keep up with proactive measures, such as those he suggested to River Ranch Olive Oil Co.
River Ranch’s Barry said the Extension Service has been beneficial to the olive grove in other ways. Its agents have helped form networks between area growers. Agents have also worked to boost public awareness of a crop usually thought to be confined to Mediterranean climates, Barry said.
In addition, River Ranch and other properties got Extension assistance following the 2020 Archie Creek fire. Timberlands adjacent to and managed by the grove were destroyed, and seedlings were hard to come by. Barry said OSU Extension helped grove managers and others locate seedlings for replanting, providing other resources as well.
Back at the olive grove, Barry was surprised to discover an unexpected benefit from the disaster. Crops contaminated by smoke ended up producing a bestselling product – smoke-infused olive oil.
“Now we’re working on how to reproduce that,” Barry said.
