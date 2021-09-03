A cougar was reported moving through south Roseburg neighborhoods. Wildlife services was contacted by the Roseburg Police Department and specialist Mark Dowdy and his hound dog responded.
The dog got on the cat’s scent and tracked it with Dowdy close behind. Coming around the corner of a building near Rose Elementary School, Dowdy came almost face-to-face with the adult male cougar that was up on a couple of garbage cans in a standoff with the hound dog.
While the cat and dog stared at each other, Dowdy got himself in position and was able to make a safe, downward shot to dispose of the cougar.
That was in 2011. Such close encounters with wildlife predators have been part of the job for Dowdy for the past 20 years.
Despite the challenges of dealing with coyotes, cougars, bears and even beavers and skunks, Dowdy has enjoyed the experiences he’s had while working as a wildlife services specialist. But funding issues for the program led him to a tough decision.
Dowdy retired at the end of July, leaving the program with just one specialist, Jim Godfrey. A specialist from Lane County is in the process of transferring to Douglas County.
The two specialists frequently work long days, covering issues such as coyotes in a sheep pasture east of Sutherlin, a skunk or raccoon under a deck near Roseburg, or a bear in a garbage can near Reedsport.
There is funding for two specialists in Douglas County through June of next year. Beyond that month, funding sources are questionable or unknown at this time.
The Douglas County commissioners have said the county has fewer funds to help finance wildlife services and the Oregon legislature recently failed to approve the continuation of a predator control district tax that had helped finance the program for the past five years.
“The job has been very unstable from year to year,” Dowdy said. “It’s hard to keep a program when funding is a problem. If I thought the program was going to make it, I would have stayed.
“I loved the job,” he added. “I wouldn’t trade my time at wildlife services for anything. It’s extremely disappointing that the program is going through funding issues.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, “The mission of wildlife services is to provide federal leadership and expertise to resolve wildlife conflicts to allow people and wildlife to coexist. ... The program’s efforts help people resolve wildlife damage to a wide variety of resources and to reduce threats to human health and safety.”
Paul Wolf, the southwest district supervisor for wildlife services, said the predator program in Douglas County is “very important.” He’s cautiously optimistic there’ll be future funding.
“I hope our cooperators in the county will find ways to support these guys in years to come,” he said. “I think they’ll figure it out, but I don’t know that for sure.”
Dowdy, 43, started with the program 20 years ago after graduating from Douglas High School in Winston in 1996 and spending six years in the Marine Corps on both active and reserve duty. Dowdy was very familiar with predator control since his father, Joel Dowdy, worked as a county trapper in the 1980s and 1990s and then worked for wildlife services when that federal program was established in 1998. During those years when Douglas County ranchers had a combined 100,000 sheep grazing on the rolling hills, six trappers helped control coyotes and cougars that found lambs and ewes to be easy prey.
Mark Dowdy worked as a volunteer for the program after returning home from his active-duty service as a Marine. At the same time, he earned a two-year degree in Criminal Justice from Umpqua Community College. In 2001, when one of the trappers quit, Dowdy was hired.
Although there are now fewer sheep in Douglas County, Dowdy believes livestock and their protection play important roles in providing safety for the public.
“A whole lot of people don’t understand the importance of agriculture in this county,” Dowdy explained. “Without predator control, sheep operations are likely to end entirely or they won’t be able to run their sheep out as far. Then predators will work on calves and goats and those people will feel the pain. With deer numbers down and less predator control, those predators will be right here in town looking for dogs and cats.
“Ranches and farms with their livestock are providing a buffer for towns,” he added. “It’s always been a struggle to communicate that.”
With predator damage being a key reason, the number of sheep in Douglas County has decreased to about 24,000 head. Cattle, which are a little better at holding off predators, have increased to about 61,000 head in the county. The annual sale of the county’s livestock is estimated at $45 million.
Dowdy as a wildlife services specialist has helped to protect the local livestock industry by taking an estimated 2,000 coyotes and a couple hundred cougars during the past 20 years. By figuring half of those coyotes as females and the average litter size being six, he said the coyote population would explode with no wildlife services program or a diminished one. With cougar litters averaging three, he said their populations would slowly grow with no predator control.
“Even though it’s been my job to control coyotes, I absolutely respect them,” Dowdy said. “They’re the smartest animal out there. For me, the most challenging wildlife was always the coyote.”
Dowdy said if predator control gradually fades, the livestock producers who manage to remain will deal with predator issues themselves. In that case, there may be little or no documentation, unlike the wildlife services specialists who must report their predator kills. Those reports are important in wildlife population management decisions and studies by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The program is about livestock, not dead stock,” Dowdy said. “If livestock owners are forced to defend their livelihood, you’re just taking away any accountability that wildlife services provides.”
Since leaving the program a month ago, Dowdy has been involved in training for his new job as a Sutherlin Police Department patrol officer. He’s leaving one public sector where he has been providing protection and safety to another public sector with the same mission.
