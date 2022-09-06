Editor’s Note: This is the fifth of a six-part series exploring the various programs, classes and professional advice available to area residents from Oregon State University Extension Service in Douglas County. For more information, call 541-672-4461, go online extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or visit the Extension office at 1134 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Like most Douglas County ranchers, Mark Hopfer would be a good tightrope walker. His job requires superior balancing skills.
The cheapest method of harvesting his hay is through the mouths of his livestock. Meanwhile, the quality of his grass and clover is critical to the health of his Gelbvieh cattle and club lambs.
“If all our calculations are right, we should be able to produce more forage than the amount of stock we’re running,” Hopfer said. “Which means we can increase our stocking rates and produce more cows and meat on the same number of acres without buying hay and grains from other sources.”
The Days Creek rancher has decades of experience producing quality forage and livestock. But when he can use additional expertise, he finds fertile ground for advice at Douglas County OSU Extension Service.
Last spring, Hopfer enrolled in an online course called Best Fields First. The course aims to help forage producers make decisions on managing pastures and hay grounds.
Hopfer also invited Livestock & Forages specialist Shelby Filley out to his Days Creek property for a consultation.
“Her visit was helpful because we were able to identify some of the ways in which we can control weeds without killing off the whole field and starting over,” Hopfer said. “One idea we came up with involves not tilling up the ground, so as not to destroy the carbon that’s been stored in the grass roots.”
Filley and Hopfer also came up with a plan for him to plant hardy species of grasses this fall that he said should “outcompete the weeds.” He’s expecting good results.
Farmers and ranchers are the immediate beneficiaries of the Extension Livestock & Forages program. Hopfer, a former Days Creek School agriculture and shop teacher who retired in 2011, is convinced the program is valuable to a wider audience.
“Livestock & Forages’ biggest asset is to help us produce food,” Hopfer said. “Without food, people don’t eat.”
Nutrition is a large component of Filley’s job. She works directly with those who raise beef cattle, sheep and goats, providing education and information on what, when and how much to feed the animals.
“My job is to take information from OSU campus researchers and to share it with on-the-ground producers in a way they can understand and use,” Filley said. “And encourage them to do it.”
Filley helps livestock owners with reproduction as well. That could entail advice on choosing a breeding season, selecting bull genetics or artificial insemination. She consults on care for calves and lambs, weaning and avoiding foot rot and parasites.
She’s quick to point out that she is not a veterinarian.
“I can’t diagnose diseases, but I can promote proper nutrition and care of an animal so it’s healthier,” she said.
She applies similar principles to plants. Filley trains growers to test their soils and forages to determine nutrition, pH and mineral levels. This helps them meet the needs of various types of livestock.
By introducing new land managers to soil testing, lab analysis and fertilizer applications, Filley seeks to teach them agronomic methods they can use themselves going forward.
Filley also does her own research on forages, using land plots at the Agriculture Leaning Center near Roseburg’s River Forks Park. She’s grown 40 different types of grasses and legumes, and several types of herbs. She’s developed a forage identification manual she shares with clients. Her research also helps forage producers assess a plant’s nutrient content and responses to different fertilizer regimens.
Heredity plays a role in Filley’s fascination with science. “My grandfather raised dairy cattle in Chino, (California), and he taught me to love nutrition,” she said.
After nearly 25 years on the job, Filley enjoys pointing out that she’s now on her third generation of forage and livestock producers in Douglas County. “I’ve worked with grandparents and parents, and now their children,” she said.
Intergenerational agriculture is a theme at Hopfer’s Days Creek ranch as well. The son of a Willamette Valley berry farmer, Hopfer started buying a few head of cattle soon after taking his Days Creek teaching job. He expanded his operation over the years, turning to full-time ranching after 38 years in education.
His older daughter, Emily, helps him run the family cattle and pasture operations. His younger daughter, Brooke, earned a degree in animal science at Purdue University and now lives in New York. From afar, she sends advice on handling the sheep.
Or, as Hopfer describes it: “I do 100% of the work, and she does the management.”
A former 4-H leader, Hopfer has “known about Extension since I was a little kid.” He said his family members have taken advantage of any program they thought could be helpful.
“Extension gives us the resources to help us produce the food and fiber this county needs, and this world needs,” he said. “It’s a good resource.”
