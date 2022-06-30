Several young people who received heifers through the Douglas County Livestock Association’s Heifer Replacement Program are continuing to work with their small herds.
That’s the purpose of the program – to not only help the 4-H and FFA kids who receive heifers get started but to encourage them to continue in the cattle business and in agriculture.
“We want to give these young people a jumpstart in the business,” said Veril Nelson who owns Nelson’s Red Angus Ranch east of Sutherlin and who helped establish the heifer program 10 years ago.
“The livestock association recognizes the value of educating kids about agriculture. The best way to go about that is to have an agricultural project. Giving kids this experience bridges that gap to agriculture and might inspire them to be involved in agriculture in their future," Nelson said.
Cyrus Holcomb of Elkton and Tyler Ring of Roseburg were two of the first kids to receive heifers. Holcomb was 13 when he received a heifer from Nelson’s herd in 2011. Ring was also 13 when he got his heifer from ranchers Brian and Cheryl Arp of Days Creek.
Both Holcomb and Ring still have their respective heifers who became mother cows. Holcomb’s cow had its 10th calf this spring. That cow’s first calf was a heifer and it had its eighth calf this spring.
Several of Holcomb’s and Ring’s heifers haven’t been sold, but have been kept and have become mothers, helping to slowly expand each herd.
Both Holcomb and Ring are now 23 and are fully involved in the livestock ranching business.
“The biggest thing I took away from the heifer program was the responsibility you have for your animals and for stewardship of the land,” said Holcomb who is now partners with his father, Roger Holcomb, in the cattle business. “The program taught me some skills and gave me the encouragement to take this career path.”
Ring said his livestock goal is to raise good commercial cattle and to sell a few show steers back into the community to 4-H and FFA kids, helping them to have the same livestock experiences he had as a teenager.
Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin was selected to receive a heifer from rancher Linda Sherman of Canyonville in 2019. That heifer gave birth to a heifer calf and the latter animal has given birth to two heifers, expanding Edmonson’s small herd.
Molly Kenagy of Oakland also received a heifer in 2019. Her animal came from the Nelson ranch. Her heifer has had two calves, a bull and a heifer.
All of the recipients said they submitted applications to the heifer program in order to start their own herds. Ring said he appreciates the livestock owners donating heifers with “good genetics.”
“The heifer I got was extremely well built and has been a good mother,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without the producers donating some of their profit.”
Edmonson said the heifer program has taught her all about the work that goes into building a herd, including tracing gestation periods and studying such subjects as genetics and nutrition.
Kenagy said it was a privilege to be selected for a heifer.
“It’s a great opportunity,” she said. “These ranchers want to help you; they want to help you become involved in the livestock industry.”
Nelson said not every kid who received a heifer over the past 10 years has worked to build a herd, but overall “the program has been successful and the experiences have been good for the kids.”
The program has provided an average of two heifers per year to kids in Douglas County. About 15 Douglas County livestock producers have provided the heifers. The producers are reimbursed 80% of the animal’s value by the livestock association and they donate the other 20%. The heifers are valued at about $1,000.
Nelson said it hasn’t been difficult to get a couple of producers to donate one of their heifers each year.
Kids, grades 5 through 11, are eligible to apply for a heifer if they have previously shown a livestock animal in at least one jackpot show or fair, have a suitable location to keep the heifer and can provide feed for it.
The young person must show the heifer at a jackpot show or fair and then a year later must show the animal and its first calf at an event. They must also give a report on the project during the livestock association’s annual meeting. The cow and its calf then belong to the young person.
Applications for the heifer program are available online through the Douglas County Livestock Association’s website or hard copies can be obtained at the Oregon State University Extension Service office in Roseburg. Applications are due by mid-September. A livestock association committee judges the applications and selects the recipients who receive heifers in October.
“I was looking for an opportunity to get into this business,” Holcomb said of submitting an application several years ago. He had helped with ranch work with his dad and his uncle, Richard Holcomb, and developed an early passion for the animals and the outdoors environment.
“It’s great to walk out the front door and to know this land and these animals are your responsibility,” he said. “It’s all on you. It’s an achievement that’s been fun for me.”
