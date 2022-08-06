The John Blodgett family, with a desire to carry on the Kruse family agricultural legacy, has purchased the Kruse Farms Market property that lies a mile west of Roseburg and just south of Melrose Road.
The property includes 93 acres of river bottom ground, the produce stand, bakery and gift shop, a cold room, three greenhouses, covered storage and a hay barn. The sale was finalized and recorded last week at the price of $1.5 million.
“We bought it as a family investment,” John Blodgett said. “We don’t have a concrete plan for the property, but we want to carry on the agricultural legacy of Don Kruse.”
Blodgett, a long-time lumberman and co-owner of Douglas County Forest Products, and Don Kruse, a long-time farmer, were friends. They served together on the Douglas County Fair Board for several years.
Kruse farmed the Melrose Road ground for about 70 years before health issues limited his mobility. He died in 2018 at age 87.
Kruse’s son, Jeff Kruse, and daughter, Karen Kruse Corpron, and grandson, Evan Kruse, were co-owners of the property. They decided last year to put the property up for sale in early 2022. Jeff Kruse, 70, and Corpron, 65, were wanting to retire from the business and Evan Kruse, 42, the family’s fourth generation to farm the ground, wanted to concentrate on just a few crops rather than the multiple crops that are needed to operate the produce stand.
Jeff Kruse had been farming in the family business since he was a youth. Corpron had managed the farm’s produce market and bakery for the past 13 years.
Tim Bare, a Roseburg-based agent with eXp Realty, the listing company, said there was a tremendous amount of interest in the Kruse property “for a variety of different purposes. But due to zoning of that property, it’s limited to agriculture.”
There were two pending sales of the property before the sale was finalized for Blodgett.
“The success of what Don did here was in part due to his ability to grow food,” Blodgett said. “It’s a nice piece of ground that can be irrigated. When the right person comes along, we’ll continue its agricultural legacy.”
Evan Kruse said he has heard of concerns from community members that the property would be developed into houses. He emphasized that the ground is zoned as exclusively farm use.
“The likelihood that it would be anything except farm use is exceedingly slim,” he said. “It’ll have to stay in farming.”
Evan Kruse said being part of the Kruse Farms market was “an extremely fulfilling activity” but with Jeff Kruse and Corpron wanting to retire, it was a time for change. He said he wants to continue farming, extending the Kruse family’s tradition in that industry to 100 years in 2023 and then beyond.
Evan Kruse said he’s focusing on growing alfalfa and grass hay and specialty grass seeds on 200 acres of Kruse property along Quail Lane to the west of the Roseburg Country Club. He’ll also farm a cherry orchard and blueberry field for community u-pickers. That acreage includes the original 15 acres that his great-grandfather, Bert Kruse, first farmed in 1923.
Evan Kruse will continue to grow hay for long-time Kruse customers in Douglas County and along the Oregon coast. The golf industry is the main consumer of the grass seed he is growing.
“Direct market farming, where you grow and sell what you grow, is a very satisfying form of farming,” he said of the Kruse Farms market. “But I figured I had to go in a different direction so I could continue to farm.”
This makes me happy. [smile]
