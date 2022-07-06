To introduce more people to lavender or to further their education about the plant, Keri Roid and her farm business, Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, will play host to the fifth annual Lavender Festival and Farm Tour Friday through Sunday. The event will be held at the garden at 508 Lower Garden Valley Road about 5 miles northwest of Roseburg.
“People use (lavender) for relaxation, for anxiety, headaches, to help sleep, as an insect repellent,” Roid said. “It has an antiseptic property. There’s always been a contingent of people who use it and swear by it. It’s becoming much more mainstream.”
Festival hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Growing Miracles Lavender Garden features 4,000 plants. People visiting the festival and taking the farm tour will be able to see how the oil extractor equipment works and how the plant and its flowers are bundled and hung to dry.
The lavender oil and scent are used in a variety of products starting with ground lavender and including syrup, bread, jelly, sausage and facial and skin scrubs. Many of these products will be displayed at the festival. U-pick of lavender will also be available.
Melanie Prummer, the owner of McLeod’s Lavender of Tenmile, Joni Leet of Linnea Marie Farms and Growing Miracles will each have a booth featuring lavender products. Leet will hold lavender wand-making classes each day.
In addition to those three booths, Roid said there’ll be another 55 booths with respective artisans displaying their “unique foods and crafts.” Live music from two groups will be played for four hours each day.
Yoga in the Lavender, which is $10 per class, will be held in the garden from 8 to 9 a.m. each day. Participants should arrive at 7:45 a.m. The yoga instructor will be Summer Fry.
Parking for festival visitors will be in a nearby hay field and wagon rides will be provided to transport people to the booths. Members of the Douglas High FFA program will organize the parking and accept donations that will help send its members to conferences. The Douglas students will also work at the Leland Sand Lavender Lemonade Booth and will keep those funds for its program. Leland Sand is the past owner of the Garden Valley farm that also features hazelnut orchards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.