Ryland O’Toole and Lucas Saylor did not have to knock on doors and send out resumes in hopes of securing a job this summer.
Instead, the two friends, both 16, took phone calls from people wanting to give them work. Last year, the two young entrepreneurs started a hay business, S & O Custom Haying. Word got out about their willingness to work long days to get hay mowed, baled and into barns, leading to more work offers than they could accept this year.
Wet weather in late May and into June delayed haying operations in Central Douglas County for several weeks, but beginning this week, O’Toole and Saylor and their equipment have been working almost dawn to dark.
“It was a joint effort by both of us to come up with a plan to do this,” O’Toole said of starting the hay business.
“We saw a need out there,” Saylor said.
Two years ago when they were 14, they saw the need while working at bucking hay for family, friends and neighbors. They noticed other fields were not getting mowed, raked and baled. They saw a business opportunity — turning fields of grass into hay bales for sale and profit.
With money saved from their summer of work, O’Toole purchased a used mower and Saylor bought a used rake. With a borrowed tractor from Saylor’s family and a baler from O’Toole’s family, the two went to work last summer.
Both teens had taken a tractor driving and safety class through Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, earning permits to drive farm equipment on rural roads. They worked in five fields, ranging in size from 1 acre to 15 acres, in the Melrose, Lookingglass and Camas Valley areas.
When needed, they got driving and mechanical help from O’Toole’s grandfather, Terry Fluetsch, and from Saylor’s father, Jason Saylor. The families had flatbed trailers that were used to haul the hay equipment and then to haul the bales out of the fields to barns.
O’Toole said the fledgling business made a profit last year and money was put back into equipment.
This summer, they had more demand than they could meet. To get as much work done as possible, the two split up, working in different fields. They’ve accepted jobs ranging from 5 acres up to 50 acres and their summer schedule is booked.
O’Toole now has his own mower, rake, pickup truck and trailer, and has a part interest in a baler. He uses a family tractor. Saylor has his rake and uses his family’s tractor, mower and baler.
They sometimes work together to haul the bales out of the field.
Both teens help put up hay from their families’ respective fields, earning the right to borrow equipment to work in other fields. They buy the fuel and twine and pay for any repairs if needed.
“They have things to learn, but they have the initiative,” Fluetsch said. “I’ve been self-employed and Lucas’ dad is self-employed. They kind of want to follow in the footsteps of their elders.”
Most of the production is in two-tie, 50- to 60-pound grass bales, but some hay is put up in round bales. Usually, O’Toole and Saylor split the bales with the landowner, but sometimes they get a greater percentage if the property owner has no animals to feed and just wants a field cut for fire prevention. The two friends then sell their bales to those with animals, earning a profit for their work.
“It’s a challenge,” O’Toole said. “There’s a new challenge every day at work, but we’ve got good people around us, helping us with the experience. That’s huge.”
Fluetsch and Jason Saylor, who both operate and maintain heavy equipment in their professions, have been the mentors for the two teens.
Lucas Saylor admitted, “We couldn’t have done this without them. When we broke down and didn’t know what to do, we needed them and they helped us.”
“They showed us the right way,” O’Toole said.
Fluetsch said he is pleased with the way the young entrepreneurs are willing to listen and learn.
“They are willing to apply it,” he said. “They’ve made do with what they’ve had and have fixed some things to make them workable.
“It gives me a good feeling to see the accomplishments they’ve made,” he added.
Anybody interested in buying hay can contact O’Toole at 541-378-2795 or Saylor at 541-430-6948.
