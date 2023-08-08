PENDLETON — Amazon Web Services ran down some of its financial numbers Aug. 2, regarding its involvement in Eastern Oregon.
AWS external affairs director Kalie Davis provided the update to the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners during its meeting. Davis said AWS has made more than $15.6 billion in capital investment in Eastern Oregon as of 2021 and created or retained more than 4,700 jobs. AWS also has contributed more than $41 million in taxes and fees locally as of 2021, and that number rose to more than $48 million in 2022.
“As much as these investments are important,” Davis said. “It was as important to us, if not more important, to look at how these large investments directly impact individuals living here in Umatilla County.”
Davis shared testimonials from several AWS employees and showed an episode of its new docuseries, “Data Centered,” which highlights collaborations with businesses, teachers and others in Umatilla and Morrow counties. The video featured Blue Mountain Community College teacher Pete Hernberg and students in the college’s data center technician program, which began in 2011 when AWS came to Eastern Oregon.
Hernberg helped create the program with AWS said in the video students received a total of $50,000 dollars in scholarships from the organization during the last few years, and that number was doubled in the last year for a total of $100,000 in scholarships split among students in the program.
Davis also mentioned other programs to help people get involved with AWS, including the industrial systems technology program for facility maintenance and an apprenticeship program.
Lastly, Davis discussed the AWS InCommunities Eastern Oregon Fund, which offers grants for community projects in Umatilla and Morrow counties. She said there is $300,000 open to individuals or community organizations, with grants up to $10,000 available.
According to Davis 70% of the funds are awarded up front, “so that you can immediately get to work.” Last year, she said, everything from a local thrift shop to the Hermiston Downtown District received a grant.
“We’re really trying to make sure all the good work that’s taking place across the county has funds to continue and grow what they’re doing,” Davis said.
