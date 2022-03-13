It’s a sweltering summer day and you are at the park with your family. Should you be allowed to buy, say, soda or ice cream bars from a food vendor in the park? Or would allowing such a vendor in the area disrupt the quiet, peaceful nature of the park?
Put another way: Are food trucks in local parks an amenity or a nuisance?
That’s what the Roseburg City Council will be asked to decide Monday night as it looks at proposed changes to the rules that govern activities in city parks. The scheduled discussion and vote involve proposed changes to city code that are intended to make it easier for food trucks and carts to operate in the city, and turn encourage more of them to open up shop.
However, unlike many other cities in Oregon, the proposed code continues to ban food trucks and carts in city parks, unless they are operating in conjunction with an event, such as Music on the Half Shell.
Roseburg city officials said they oppose allowing food vendors in parks because it’s unfair to other businesses that have to pay property taxes and fees. They also said having the vendors detracts from the atmosphere at the parks.
“The purpose of parks is to provide a peaceful place where children and families can gather for recreation and enjoyment of the outdoors; they are generally not intended to be a location for business activities,” said Public Works Director Brice Perkins, who oversees the Parks and Recreation Department.
But city officials in parks where food trucks are regularly allowed don’t see it that way. They say that food trucks are growing in popularity in their cities and across the state, and for good reason: they enhance the experience of going to a local park.
“People certainly enjoy having food options available in parks and we appreciate the park activation and community benefit that vendors provide,” said Jonathan Beckhart, development coordinator with the City of Eugene Parks and Open Space Division.
The issue has been discussed in Roseburg at city meetings over the last couple of months as officials seek to update the codes governing food trucks in general. Many of the changes are intended to make it easier for food trucks and other mobile vendors to set up in what are known as public reserve zones — schools, churches and parks.
But when it comes to allowing such vendors in parks, city officials have continued to prohibit them except when connected to special events, or for concession sales at some parks, such as Fir Grove Park and Sunshine Park.
At a Roseburg Parks & Recreation Commission meeting last month, Commissioner Marsha La Verne expressed a desire to allow food trucks in the parks on a regular basis.
“I want to figure out a way that we can have food trucks that are available,” she said, before adding, “Nikki is shaking her head now.”
La Verne was referring to City Manager Nikki Messenger, who was shaking her head no. Messenger explained why she felt allowing food trucks in parks should not be allowed.
“If we want to have that discussion we can do that, but it’s really unfair to brick-and-mortar businesses in our city to use public property to run their businesses when others have to invest,” Messenger said. “It becomes a competition with folks that are paying property taxes and doing other things that we want to be a little careful about. And then how do you decide who gets to be there and who doesn’t? Because as soon as we made that mistake last year (our) phone was ringing off the hook from others that wanted to be there and pretty soon we’re a food court instead of a free public park where everybody can come and not have the pressure that they have to buy something.”
Messenger also said that allowing food trucks in parks could make it uncomfortable for families who can’t afford to buy items.
“You know different income levels of children are playing at the park and some parents can afford going to go to a food truck and some can’t, and we try and avoid those types of, I know I don’t get to rule the world and that’s why we have a commission to tell me I’m wrong when I’m wrong. But there’s definitely some thought that would have to go into that because it’s definitely a slippery slope, in my opinion.”
La Verne responded, “No, I completely understand,” and that ended the discussion.
Perkins said city staff researched how other cities, including Medford and Ashland, handled the matter before deciding to continue the ban.
“What the City of Roseburg found was that how each locale handles this issue varies widely,” Perkins said.
Medford, one of the cities Roseburg staffers took a look at, welcomes food vendors in in their city parks and they appear to be popular, although there have been less the last couple of years due to COVID-19, a staffer there said.
The cities of Woodburn and Portland are actively seeking food vendors for their parks, according to their web sites, as is Eugene. Under the heading “Seeking More Food Carts,” the city proclaims how it “would love” to see more food carts in city parks.
‘A HUGE DRAW’The controversy over whether to allow food trucks in parks dates back to last April. That is when Lan Ha said the parks department gave her permission to set up her Wailani shave ice truck at Stewart park on weekends for the summer. The city required her to purchases added insurance coverage, which she did.
She paid the city for the month of May and scheduled payments at the beginning of each month moving forward. She was given the electrical key to the park.
Ha’s flavorful and cooling shave ice products were an immediate hit, drawing upwards of 500 customers a day. Ha said she turned down other events because she wanted to focus on the growing business at Stewart Park.
Everything changed in late May, when Ha received an email from Kris Ammerman, former parks and recreation manager for the City of Roseburg. He wrote that city officials realized they had made a mistake in approving the shave ice truck at the park and that allowing a vendor there outside of a special event was in violation of city zoning laws.
Ha tried to convince Roseburg officials that she had an agreement, and moreover, that her shave ice truck was a popular amenity for Stewart Park.
City officials remained steadfast and would not allow her to operate at the park except at nights in conjunction with Music on the Half Shell.
Ha said the city’s reversal cost her money in lost revenue and hired Roseburg attorney Charles Lee to represent her in an effort to recoup some of that lost money.
Lee filed an appeal with the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. In September, the board dismissed Ha’s appeal, ruling that Lee missed the deadline for filing a petition for review.
Ha said recently that she would be disappointed if the city continues to prohibit food vendors from parks, and thinks the city is missing out.
“It is unfortunate that the city won’t consider having mobile vendors at the parks and only seeing the challenges it may bring instead of the positive outcomes,” she said.
When Ha was told last year she could no longer operate at Stewart Park, she moved her truck to Central Park in Sutherlin, which allows food vendors.
“Sutherlin was welcoming and the vendor permit process was simple,” Ha said.
As Sutherlin Mayor Michelle Sumner tells it, Roseburg’s loss was Sutherlin’s gain.
“Having the shaved ice truck here was a huge draw! We often had a line around the block waiting for a cool refreshment!” Sumner said. “We really enjoyed having them and would love additional options for our community.”
