Anderson Market reopened in a new building Tuesday on West Harvard Avenue.
While much work remains on the property, which borders West Harrison Street and West Maple Street, developer Tom Rogers of Rogers Engineering said city inspectors gave the go-ahead Monday for the business to reopen.
Anderson Market closed last October, shortly before the building constructed in 1937 was demolished.
Rogers said planning for the development began in 2019. Plans were submitted to the city of Roseburg in the middle of 2020. Final approval from the city came in June 2022. Rogers said fuel tank installation for the new Gulf gas station started last November. Construction of the fuel island canopy began in January.
While the store is still known as Anderson Market, the business registration is listed as 1030 Harvard LLC. The owner is Paramjit Kaur.
Kaur also owns R-Mart, about a mile west on West Harvard Avenue, and Fast Stop Market on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
Rogers said the new 3,400-square foot store will have a bigger selection of grocery items, including a deli and fresh vegetables. The fueling station is waiting for additional inspections before it will be able to open.
Additional landscaping and an entrance to the property from West Harvard Avenue near West Maple Street remain to be done. A United States Postal Service mailbox will be relocated as it is now in the right-of-way. A few other things are still on the project list. That may include additional work on the other buildings on the property, which currently do not have tenants.
Anderson Market will be open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.
The return of the store provides residents in west Roseburg with another option for groceries and quick food. That section of town has not had a large grocery store since Grocery Outlet moved from West Harvard Avenue to Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in February 2022.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
