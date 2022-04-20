The 30th Anniversary of the Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Banquet has been rescheduled for June 10, 2022, in Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by Douglas Timber Operators and the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Committee.
The banquet is historically part of the annual four-day Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby. All the derby events took place in February except for the banquet, due to low attendance related to COVID-19 concerns and large gatherings.
The schedule of events for the evening of June 10 are:
5 p.m. – Barbecued oyster bar sponsored by the Umpqua Fisherman’s Association, silent auction and social.
6 p.m. – Dinner.
7 p.m. – The program & live auction.
There are several enticing auction items this year, including a Willie Boat, fishing trips to Alaska and other locations, a four-wheeler, day trips and many other items that raise funds that all go toward projects benefitting the Umpqua Basin.
The Derby has contributed more than $1.8 million toward fishery enhancement, watershed restoration, and outdoor education projects over the decades of the event. All the money raised from the event stays in Douglas County and provides matching funds for several projects annually.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.