Less than a week after Oregon approved a six-month ban on flavored vaping products, the Oregon Court of Appeals has granted an immediate, temporary stay against it, several Oregon news sites are reporting.
The move to halt the ban was led by Roseburg businessman Jason Weber, who owns local vape shops Smokeless Solutions and Vape Crusaders under the corporate name Vape Crusaders Premium E-Liquid LLC. Weber said his attorneys filed the appeal Thursday morning and got word of the stay by that afternoon.
“It was a complete legal overreach,” Weber said of the ban. “It’s a huge win for us. We were all about to go out of business.”
In asking for the stay, Weber and his attorneys argued that numerous Oregon businesses and residents would “suffer severe and irreparable harm” from the ban, “before the rule can be subjected to full judicial review.”
The temporary stay issued Thursday apparently only applies to tobacco-based vaping products, sold under the oversight of the Oregon Health Authority. It leaves the ban in place on marijuana vaping products regulated by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, according to The Oregonian.
Gov. Kate Brown on Oct. 4 ordered a six-month ban on flavored vape products in Oregon in response to an epidemic of vaping-related illnesses across the country. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there have been nearly 1,500 illnesses and 33 deaths nationwide. Oregon has reported nine illnesses and two deaths.
“The court’s decision to enter a temporary stay today is unfortunate due to the ongoing public health threat posed by vaping-related illness,” the governor’s press secretary, Charles Boyle, wrote in a statement Thursday, The Oregonian said. Boyle said that absent federal regulation, Brown will work with public health organizations, state agencies and the Legislature in search of a long-term solution to vaping illnesses.
However, Weber has long argued that the move to restrict flavored vaping products is misguided and will actually do more harm than good. Vaping should not be considered a public health concern like cigarettes, Weber said. Weber was a cigarette smoker for 14 years and when he wanted to quit eight years ago, vaping was the only thing that worked.
“It’s proven that vaping is the most successful thing to help adults quit smoking,” Weber said earlier this year. “Why would they come attack us for such a little amount when we’re the best chance of making smoking not the leading preventable cause of death? My job is to help people stop smoking.”
He also points to dire tobacco smoking statistics in Douglas County to back up his support of flavored vaping products. The Oregon Health Association reports that 31.5% of adults in Douglas County are traditional smokers, for example, placing it in the top third of Oregon counties for percentage of smokers. Between 2013 and 2016, Douglas County had over 199 preventable deaths attributed to tobacco-related diseases.
In the legal appeal, Weber and his attorneys argue that if Brown’s order remained in place it would “force the permanent closure of their businesses within the next two weeks.”
Their court challenge argued that Oregon regulators lack the legal standing to enforce the governor’s ban. They also argued that it would destroy Oregon’s vaping industry and prompt vapers into the black market where health risks are greater.
"I'm so glad we can put our flavors back," Weber said Thursday. "This is amazing. It means everything to us."
The Oregon Health Authority put out a statement in response to the Court of Appeals action that read, in part:
“OHA continues to investigate vaping-associated lung injuries and continues to urge all Oregonians who use vaping products to stop vaping immediately and take advantage of cessation resources. In addition, OHA encourages businesses, despite the stay, to voluntarily keep flavored vaping products off the shelves to protect Oregonians.
“OHA will continue its work on a statewide prevention and education campaign aimed at discouraging the use of vaping products and on legislative proposals to permanently ban all flavored vaping products, require the disclosure of all ingredients in vaping products, increase the regulatory oversight of vaping products, and clarify and expand OHA’s authority to take action when there is a public health risk from these products.”
“We are very pleased with the Oregon Court of Appeals decision which preserves the ability of hundreds of small businesses to remain open and continue to serve their adult customers while the legality of this regulation can be challenged and evaluated. Bans don't work; they never have. So, VTA continues to stand ready to work with the State of Oregon, and all interested stakeholders, on the many real solutions that should be put in place that would actually achieve the twin goals of restricting youth vaping, which already is illegal, and preserving flavored vapor as an alternative for adults desperately trying to quit smoking. ”
--Tony Abboud, Executive Director of the Vapor Technology Association
