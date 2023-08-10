Since 1951, Oregonians have experienced a gas station experience where gas station attendants filled tanks for customers. On Aug. 2, Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill lifting the 72-year-old ban on self-service at the pump.
The law took effect immediately upon Gov. Kotek’s signing and gas station employees and customers have been working through the transition.
For the privately-owned gas station OK’s Auto Supply in Roseburg, the transition has been one of ease as customers seemingly took to the new rules without any difficulty, according to General Manager Tony Macdonald.
“It’s not a big deal, I think it’s a good thing,” Macdonald said. “It allows people to pump gas that are able to but we need to still watch to make sure they are capable. It’s going to be a learning curve since Oregonians have had someone do it for them since 1951.”
Macdonald said nearly three generations of Oregonians have been catered to for so long that they simply don’t want to pump their own gas.
“It’s a full-time job and people are not patient since they expect a NASCAR pit stop. Within a few years I think it will probably smooth out. Full service has been a thing of the past for some time now,” Macdonald said.
For Costco Wholesale’s gas station, the transition has been more frustrating. According to one Costco employee, more gas pump attendants have been hired to help with the transition to self-service.
There are differences in the rules based on where the gas station is located. For nonrural counties gas stations are not required to offer self-service.
Under the new law, Douglas County is considered nonrural. Other nonrural counties include Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill.
For these nonrural counties, up to half of the overall gas pumps at any given station can be designated for self-service.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshall, “In 16 counties, gas stations can have no more than 50% of fuel pumps available for self-serve gas,” and, “Self-serve is an option for these stations, not a requirement. Some stations may elect not to offer self-serve.”
There are requirements including having attendants at the other 50% of gas pumps and at least one sign to indicate which service is provided at which pump. Additionally, self-service is only available during hours an attendant is working. Therefore, if the gas station is closed self-service is closed.
For Macdonald the law is simple: If you want to pump your own fuel you can and if you can’t simply ask for help.
One OK’s Auto Supply customer said, “I think it’s a good thing. I’m from California so I’m used to it but I’d prefer to pump my own gas anyway. Sometimes when it’s cold I guess it’s nice to stay in your car but I’d still prefer to do it myself.”
Gas station customers can expect prices to remain the same.
(5) comments
Its surely been quite the nightmare at Costco where I've observed stuff on my own getting gas before work and stories that I've heard from other employees out there, note I'm not the employee either that was mentioned in this article. One thing I've noticed dealing with the public here is that people just don't want to read anything. I don't think that its that they don't know how or can't, it just offends them if they have to stop what they're doing or put their phone down/not look at it for a few seconds to read something. With me if I see a giant sign with giant letters to me thats a good indication of "hmm, this looks important if someone took the time to make a big sign like this, I should probably read it!" To most of the people I observe at my job, it just means to walk past it or ignore than get mad when they can't figure out something when the information was readily available to them. At Costco anyways since the change we put multiple giant signs indicating that one side of the gas pumps is for people that want an attendant to fill for them, the other side is self serve where you can get out of your car and do it yourself. While in theory it should be self explanatory it doesn't work because nobody wants to read the signs. I witnessed the other day alone several people stopping in the middle of the lane preventing other people from getting to either pump on the sides of the island to ask an employee what side was for what when they were literally less than 10 feet parked near a sign that told them the info. Than theres people that don't read and just park their car on whatever side without reading, but expect the opposite thing to happen. For instance several people parking in the self serve and sitting in their car holding up the line waiting for an employee to come fill up their car when none was going to come because it was the wrong side. Than several would rudely yell or scream at an employee from the other side basically demanding to come fill up their car. The employees out there now are happy to show them how to do it so they can learn how, but nope, they don't wanna hear it, if they park their car at a pump someone should just do it for them regardless if they parked on the correct side or not.
Since I have Cardlock, I've been pumping my own for over 30 years....no big deal.
Have you noticed how Oregon is becoming a state that doesn't care about the old or disabled people 🤔?
Only New Jersey now has no self service gas stations. Are you saying the other 49 states don't care.
No, I haven't noticed that. On the other hand, I've noticed a bunch of half-baked ideas and complaints coming from you. Like a puff of methane, they dissipate quickly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.