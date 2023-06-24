Home improvement scams are most prevalent in summertime, and consumers should be on the lookout for the warning signs of a scam. Many home improvement scams start with a door-to-door solicitor who offers to sell home improvement services and requests access to your house. “They may want to see your roof or crawl space. Or, they may show you leftover paving materials and ask to re-pave your driveway at a discounted rate. That’s a red flag,” says Vena Swanson, Enforcement Manager at Construction Contractors Board (CCB). Ms. Swanson also recommends not to let strangers into your house or take pictures of your home without your permission.

The CCB is the state agency licensing over 42,000 contractors. Virtually anyone who is paid to repair, improve or build a home must be licensed. Learn more about how to have a successful project at oregon.gov/ccb.

And even when you do all of the research and ccb checks and everything else, you are still probably going to get screwed. Trust me, I know this for a fact.

