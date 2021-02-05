Beer lovers in Sutherlin now have another option to quench their thirst near home with the official opening Wednesday of Backside Brewing Co. Sutherlin Outpost, located in a historic brick building in downtown Sutherlin.
The Backside Sutherlin Outpost, 105 W. Central Ave., is owned by KC and Savannah McKillip, who also own the popular Backside Brewing in Roseburg.
The building housing the new Backside Sutherlin Outpost is steeped in history. It used to be home to Culvers Market, run for years by “Grandpa Jack Culver.” The roughly 2,500-square-foot building features wood floors, a tin ceiling, brick walls — some partially covered in plaster — roll-up front doors and a full kitchen, which is something the original Roseburg Backside does not have.
That kitchen allows the new brewery to offer a bigger menu than the one in Bradenton. The menu features more than two dozen items, including various appetizers, burgers (including elk and buffalo burgers), sandwiches and dessert. There is also a specially built pizza oven that churns out a full line of pizzas, including one for meat lovers and one for veggie lovers.
And of course, there is the one item Backside is probably most known for — its line of beers. Currently, there are more than a dozen on tap, including familiar favorites like Chasing Hazy IPA, Dougie the Logger lager and Axeman Red. Package beers and growlers are also available.
Another unique feature of the Sutherlin location is an outdoor space next to the building that is currently under construction. The space is roughly 25 feet wide by 100 feet long, features planters and other design elements and will provide an outdoor seating area.
The building was most recently occupied by Fusion Restaurant, which was open for three years before closing in the fall of 2018.
The McKillips also said they plan to be involved in the Sutherlin community and use the new business to host community events, something the Roseburg location is known for.
The Backside Sutherlin Outpost is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The brewery is closed Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.