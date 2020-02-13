The owners of Backside Brewing Co., who opened a brewpub at the site of a closed building supply store just north of downtown Roseburg and turned it into a popular, multi-event spot known for its wood-stove pizza and variety of beer and cider, are opening a second location in Sutherlin.
Backside Brewing Co. owners K.C. & Savannah McKillip are scheduled to formalize a lease agreement Friday for the nearly 2,500 square-foot building, located at 105 West Central, which formerly housed the Fusion Restaurant. Fusion opened in September 2015 and closed in October 2018.
The Sutherlin Backside is expected to open in early June and have a similar menu to that of their Roseburg restaurant, which features pizzas, sandwiches, chicken wings and the like.
“The new Urban Renewal District’s proposed projects fit perfectly with our vision of establishing another brewpub outlet in Douglas County,” K.C. McKillip said in a prepared statement. “We definitely want to be a part of the future of downtown Sutherlin.”
Sutherlin Mayor Todd McKnight said the mission of the city is to transform not only the image of Sutherlin but also create economic growth and long term vitality.
“This is the first of a hopeful number of new businesses coming to downtown Sutherlin from our Urban Renewal efforts,” McKnight said. “Backside brewing is already a successful brewpub in Roseburg, now expanding to Sutherlin, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them.”
Located a block north of Highway 138, Backside Brewing sits tucked away between tree-lined homes and a quiet industrial park. The former Gerretsen building supply store at 1640 NE Odell Ave. features more than 10,000-square-feet of space. Backside uses that space for myriad activities, including laser tag games, company Christmas parties and most recently a series of business entrepreneur events known as GrowthTalks.
