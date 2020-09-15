Banner Bank is closing its branch in downtown Roseburg this week in a move that bank officials say is partly due to the coronavirus and partly due to the increase of online banking among customers.
The branch at 555 SE Kane St. is closing Friday, and those customers will now do their banking at the branch at 350 NE Garden Valley Blvd. Banner Bank also has a branch in Winston.
All of the accounts currently at the Kane Street branch will automatically be transferred to the Garden Valley location as of Monday, bank officials said. Customers were notified of the branch closure in a letter that outlined the changes.
The branch in Riddle is also closing for good, as are branches in Coos Bay and Medford, said Kelly McPhee, Vice President, Communications & Public Relations for Banner Bank.
“Deciding to consolidate a branch is never easy,” McPhee said. “As a 130-year old bank we have a long history of being thoughtful and cautious in our decision making. I assure you this decision was made after very careful consideration based on recommendations of local leaders and extensive data and analysis, including monitoring traffic at each of our two locations in Roseburg.”
McPhee said customers are increasingly conducting their banking business online and over the phone, and showing up to banks less in person. Nowadays, customers increasingly come into local branches only when they have complicated transactions or seek financial advice or guidance, she said.
“While we’ve seen a much higher use of online and mobile banking during the pandemic, it began years before the pandemic,” she said. “This growing preference over a long period of time — not just with our clients but across our entire industry — demonstrates this is a permanent trend and it’s important that we pay attention.”
Banner Bank was founded as a small thrift in 1890, according to its web site. Currently Banner Bank has more than $12.6 billion in assets and over 200 locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.
