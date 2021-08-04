With another new heat wave hitting the region and temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Wednesday, there are some things you can do to beat the heat, use less energy and save money.
Here are a few tips from Pacific Power.
Be smart with the air conditioner
- Set your thermostat at 78 degrees. Cooling your house below that temperature can increase your air conditioning bill as much as 8%.
- Don’t turn off the air conditioner when you’re gone; set it at 85 degrees. That allows your air conditioner to use less electricity to cool the house than if the air conditioning has been off all day.
- Use a smart or programmable thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature around your schedule. Set it to start bringing your home’s temperature from 85 degrees down to 78 degrees no more than 30 minutes before you get home.
Block the sun
- On warm days, close blinds and drapes, especially in south-facing windows which allow in the most heat.
Open windows and circulate cool air
- Open windows in the evening and early morning to let in cool air.
- Use fans to bring in and circulate cool air. Ceiling and window fans use much less electricity than air conditioning. Running an air conditioner in fan-only mode can also be effective when outside temperatures drop.
Keep the heat down inside
- Use heat-producing appliances like ovens, dishwashers and dryers in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.
- Use a microwave, slow cooker or toaster oven. A toaster oven uses one-third to one-half as much energy as a regular oven and releases less heat into the home.
- Turn off heat-generating devices when not in use, including lamps, televisions and computers.
Be safe
With sweltering temperatures, you need to protect yourself. Drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun as much as possible. Also, check on any neighbors who may have limited contact with others and may need a fan or other assistance.
The company owns and operates over 16,500 miles of high-voltage transmission across 10 states., according to a news release from the company. That reach helps Pacific Power to access available energy and deliver it to customers. However, extreme weather — either summer heat or winter storms — has the potential to produce localized outages.
For more information on ways to cut down on power usage and reduce power bills, or if you have questions about your bill call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.
