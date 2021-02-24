Umpqua Bank Hires Dave Ericksen as senior VPUmpqua Bank has hired Dave Ericksen to join its Pacific Northwest middle market banking leadership team as senior vice president and middle market director.
Before joining Umpqua, Ericksen worked for US Bank and Key Bank over more than 25 years in banking. Most recently, he served as an enterprise banker at Key Bank, where he helped drive that institution’s growth in a variety of sectors, including health care, metals and recycling, and food and beverage.
Ericksen earned a B.B.A. in accounting and finance from Pacific Lutheran University and an executive leadership certification from the University of Washington. He’s also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, and during his career has held licenses as a certified treasury professional and an Oregon life and health insurance professional. Ericksen currently serves on the board of Portland Opera.
“Dave is a highly-regarded banker with long-standing connections to our region’s industries, economy, and companies,” Jonathan Dale, Umpqua Bank executive vice president and Pacific Northwest executive of middle market banking, said in a news release.
PacificSource promotes Lindsey HopperPacificSource Health Plans has promoted Lindsey Hopper to executive vice president, lines of business. Hopper previously served as the organization’s vice president of Medicaid. In her new role, she will oversee PacificSource’s commercial, medicare and medicaid lines of business and will serve as a member of the organization’s senior leadership team.
Hopper joined PacificSource in 2015 and has since led and guided the growth of PacificSource’s Medicaid line of business, known as PacificSource Community Solutions, which currently serves about 280,000 Medicaid members.
“Since joining PacificSource five years ago, Lindsey has demonstrated outstanding leadership overseeing the unique challenges of supporting Medicaid access to the community through our Coordinated Care Organizations,” Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource, said in a news release.
Before joining PacificSource, Hopper served as executive director of the Central Oregon Health Council from 2013 to 2015. Prior to that, she was an attorney in private practice in Denver and also served as a law clerk to the Montana Supreme Court.
Hopper earned her J.D. and M.P.H. degrees from the University of Minnesota and a B.S. degree in Cell Biology and Neuroscience from Montana State University.
PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest. PacificSource has about 6,000 members in Douglas County, said company spokesman Lee Dawson.
Traveling Sawdust Bowl at Backside on FridayThe 83rd annual Oregon Logging Conference was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but organizers have decided to take part of the conference on the road, including to Roseburg.
The Traveling Sawdust Bowl, a social event typically held at the conference in an exhibit hall, is scheduled to come to Backside Brewing Co. in Roseburg on Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Backside is located at 1640 NE Odell Ave.
Oregon Logging Conference officials said the Sawdust Bowl events are “limited attendance, outdoor gatherings” intended to “celebrate our industry and our connections.”
Those interested in attending are asked to check the Oregon Logging Conference website prior to attending events in case there are is a change of location. The website is: www.oregonloggingconference.com. People can also call Backside Brewing Co. at 541-671-2552 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.