After more than 20 years as a fixture in downtown Roseburg, Victoria and David Hawks are shuttering their office doors and will be working Hawks & Co., Realtors from home.
The couple opened Hawks & Co., Realtors in August 1999. David Hawks has been licensed for 23 years, while Victoria is coming up on 32 years. They opened the downtown office, located at 612 SE Jackson St., Suite 5, in 2001. This will be their last week in business there.
Prior to selling real estate, the couple was in the logging business.
“Our office number has been the same one we used with that business, which began in 1981,” Victoria Hawks said. Both of them have lived in Douglas County for more than 55 years.
Victoria Hawks sits on the Roseburg Planning Commission and previously served on the City Council. She and David Hawks have volunteered for numerous organizations over the decades.
“This kind of resonates as an obit,” Victoria Hawks said. “And part of my soul is feeling sorrow about the move. How real estate business is conducted still requires excellent personal service, knowledge of the market, and dozens of other skills, but the need for ‘walk-in traffic’ to succeed, has definitely changed.
“It appears COVID-19 put an exclamation point on how real estate business has changed during the last several years. Online showings, documents, negotiations, etc. have made an open, everyday office less necessary. We meet prospective seller clients’ in their homes to list them, and we meet purchasers at homes they might wish to buy.”
Hawks said she misses driving “new to the area” buyers around to show them highlights of area communities, also known as “the 50-cent tour.” Over the years she has prepared documents at homes, on the hoods of vehicles, in restaurants, and for quite some time, online.
This week, the Hawks’ are having a “clear the office sale” at their Jackson Street location. Items for sale include office equipment, including a computer, some furnishings and lots of small items.
“It’s like a stationery store, only smaller,” Victoria Hawks said. The downtown office will be open Friday, with other times by appointment. The phone number remains the same, 541-673-6499; and email is victoria@hawksco.com.
Monday will be the last day downtown for the venerable agency.
“We will genuinely miss being downtown, and being the ‘Heart of Roseburg,’” Victoria Hawks said.
SHERM’S DELIVERS TO THE COMMUNITY
Kudos to Wanda and Steve Olsrud, owners of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, who showed they care about those who are hungry in Douglas County.
On the morning of Jan. 14, Steve Olsrud accompanied one of the store’s semi-trucks as it continue the annual tradition of donating a trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County operated by the United Community Action Network. This year’s truck weighed in at 30,253 pounds.
This tradition began in 2006 and since then over 400,000 pounds of food has been donated.
“Sherm’s has been such an incredible partner in the fight against hunger. This valuable donation will support our continued work providing emergency food to our network of 16 emergency food pantries throughout Douglas County, and the patrons they serve,” said Sarah McGregor, Feeding Umpqua’s manager. “Together we are fighting hunger and feeding hope.”
NEW OWNER FOR AUTO TECH
Auto Tech Import Specialist, located at 140 NE Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg, has a new owner, according to a posting on Facebook.
Damon Page posted the following:
“As of the first of this month I am the new owner of Auto Tech Import Specialist. I remember driving past this place when I was sixteen in my very first car which happened to be an Audi, and telling myself I wanted to work there. Never did I think I’d move to owner. I’ve always been in love with European cars and all imports for that matter. I’ve worked here for 3.5 years now until I got an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Auto tech has served Roseburg for 26 years and I can’t wait to continue. I could have never done it without the support of friends and family. I’m so excited for this journey and can’t wait to see what it has in store for me.”
