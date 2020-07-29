Reustle wins awardsThis has been a good summer for Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards. The Umpqua Valley winery has won a slew of awards for its wines, including medals for all 13 of its entries in the Oregon Wine Awards in June. Leading the way with double gold were the 2015 Rojo Dulce Lot 2 and the 2017 Malbec. Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards was also awarded three Gold Medals for its 2018 Grenache, 2016 Tempranillo Winemaker’s Reserve and 2017 Tempranillo Winemaker’s Reserve.
At the San Diego International Wine Challenge, Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards won 10 medals. Leading the way with a 95 Point Rating and a Platinum Medal was Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyard’s 2018 Gruner Veltliner — Green Lizard. Following behind that with a 94 Point Rating and a Platinum Medal was Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyard’s 2018 Gruner Veltliner Estate Selection.
Additionally, the Dan Berger International Wine Competition in Sonoma County named Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards the 2020 Small Winery of the Year, an award that goes to the wineries whose case production is under 10,000. Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards submitted 18 wines and earned 16 medals garnering silver and above. Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards took home gold for their 2017 Grenache, 2018 Riesling and 2016 Syrah Winemaker’s Reserve.
Finally, at this year’s Critics Challenge International Wine Competition in San Diego, Reustle won three gold medals and two silver medals. Taking home gold were the 2018 Gruner Veltliner Green Lizard, and 2017 Syrah — Winemaker’s Reserve, and 2018 Grenache. Reustle won silver awards for its 2017 Tempranillo Winemaker’s Reserve and 2017 Malbec.
Farmers marketThe farm-to-table movement has found a home in Oakland in the form of a farmers market. The market is held Saturday at 10 a.m. to noon at 122 Locust St., in the heart of downtown. The market features salad mixes, grass fed beef, fresh herbs, flower bouquets, kale, spinach, bird house gourds, farm eggs and CBD products.
For more information call 503-319-7638.
JOANN Stores grant programJOANN Stores has announced a new grant program intended to support “the underrepresented Black craft and sewing community.” JOANN’s Minority Creative Grant program has dedicated $100,000 that will go to helping Black entrepreneurs and small business owners to “continue creating, inspiring and finding their creative Happy Place.”
The grant program includes the JOANN Fabrics and Crafts store at 1438 NW Garden Valley Blvd., in Roseburg. JOANN is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, and includes more than 850 stores with some 23,000 employees.
Twenty winners will receive $5,000 each in merchandise credit, as well as special offers, learning opportunities and the chance to be considered for a paid instructor role with Creativebug, JOANN’s digital learning platform, according to a press release from the company. Winners will also be featured in marketing and social media channels to help promote and gain additional support for their work.
Anyone with a craft-related minority business is welcomed to apply. Grants are being provided from the corporate office. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to complete an application, which will be available online Saturday. The application will be located at https://www.joann.com/minority-creative-grants/ and the page will be live on Saturday.
