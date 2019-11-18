ROSEBURG
FCR files suit against California bank for back paymentsA Roseburg-based call center business is suing a California bank for more than $31,000 for back payments the call center claims it is owed.
First Call Resolution, or FCR, filed a complaint in Circuit Court earlier this month against Aspiration, Inc., an online-only bank based in Marina del Rey, California. The suit asks for $31,566 from Aspiration, plus attorney’s fees and other costs, for work FCR did but was not paid for.
According to the complaint, FCR entered into a contract with Aspiration in March 2018 to perform call center services. Aspiration paid FCR for work performed until May 24, 2019, when the payments reportedly stopped. Subsequent invoices totaling $31,566 have gone unpaid, the complaint states.
FCR was founded in Roseburg in 2005 and now has more than 2,000 employees in eight locations in Oregon and Montana.
Aspiration opened for business in February 2015 and has raised over $100 million in funding, according to news reports. The bank offers interest-bearing checking accounts as well as investment products.
ROSEBURGSandwich shop will hold grand opening on FridayJason Peralta, the owner of The Bun Stuffer food truck, is opening a new sandwich shop in downtown Roseburg and hosting a grand opening this week to kick it off. The Earl of Sandwiches, a Bun Stuffer Joint, will be located in Drapers Draft House, 640 SE Jackson St.
Peralta has owned The Bun Stuffer food truck for almost rive years. It serves up a number of signature sandwiches, including the “Meatwad,” which has turkey, ham, pastrami, roast beef and pepperjack; the “Pabst,” featuring pepperjack, avocado, bacon, chipotle slaw, and turkey; and “Fire on the Mountain”, which has roast beef, jalapenos, pepperjack and chipotle slaw.
To kick off the new business, Peralta is holding a grand opening event this Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. and going into the night, with live music starting at 9 p.m.. The event will also feature Philly cheese steaks, a new beer release and some giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.