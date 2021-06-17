Douglas Fast Net customers were without internet service for part of the day Wednesday, and company officials said Wednesday afternoon they were still trying to determine what caused the crash.
The following message was posted on the DFN Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:
“SORRY ABOUT THAT!
So there we were, all flying along at the speed of light and BAM — everything stopped dead in its tracks. We don’t have an excuse for this, because right now — our engineers are still trying to understand exactly what happened. What we know right now is that we’re back up, running and digging deep to discover what happened to keep it from happening again. The other thing that we know is that you’re disappointed in the interruption of your service. So given that, we want to ask for your forgiveness and to bear with us as we overcome this real time challenge. At DFN we are your friends, neighbors and want you to know that we’re on this — and we’re going the extra mile to keep your home and business connected to our robust internet service.”
A call to DFN went unanswered Wednesday.
Customers were not happy with the loss of service.
Danny Kern wrote: “Good time to switch internet providers since this has gone off and on for more than a couple weeks.”
Kenny Croes wrote: “Third outage in as many weeks. I was disappointed about that, but even more so when I called and got a call center outside of Oregon ... possibly in a foreign country.”
And Jessica Bigham posted the following: “I’m in Charleston, it went off for a few hours, came back on for maybe 30 minutes, and now is back off again.”
Douglas Fast Net is a subsidiary of Douglas Electric Cooperative in Roseburg. The company started offering faster telecommunications to Douglas County in 2002. It currently has a network consisting of over 1,000 miles of fiber optics across Douglas, Lane, and Coos Counties, according to its Facebook page.
MEDICAL CLINIC IN SUTHERLIN
Dr. Matthew S. Driver and physician’s assistant Kerry Harrington have opened the May This Be Health Care medical clinic at 301 W. Central Ave. in Sutherlin.
Driver and Harrington say May This Be Health Care is a small, private practice offering “old school” medicine. They seek to eliminate the complex burdens that accompany insurance billing and by doing so focus on the patient’s needs. They say their cash-based practice emphasizes the relationship between patient and provider.
The clinic opened last month. Areas of practice include urgent care, limited primary care, tele-health and physicals, including those for athletes.
The clinic offers same-day appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours care and home visits are also available on a case by case basis.
Driver and Harrington have been practicing medicine in the Roseburg area for the past 15 years, according to their website. Driver has lived in the area nearly his entire life — he is a Roseburg High School graduate — and has been practicing ER and urgent care since 1980.
Harrington is originally from Modesto, California, and has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years.
For more information visit www.maythisbehealthcare.com or call 541-817-4107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.