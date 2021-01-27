Ray’s Food Place and Shop Smart stores are now 100% employee owned following a deal involving the grocery store chain C&K Market.
C&K Market, an independent chain of stores in Oregon and California including Ray’s Food Place and Shop Smart, completed a transaction to become employee-owned through an employee stock ownership plan trust. This enables employees to receive retirement benefits linked to the company’s future equity value. The plan was established at the end of last month.
“At our core, we’re a community grocery store that proudly serves its neighbors,” sKarl Wissmann, president and CEO of C&K Market, said in a news release. “We tailor what we offer to meet the needs of each community we serve. That commitment continues through our employee stock ownership plan, which allows us to maintain our independence and lets employees benefit from our success.”
The C&K Market chain started in 1956 with a market in Brookings. Today it has 38 stores in Oregon and northern California, operating under the banners of Ray’s Food Place, Shop Smart and C&K Market. Currently, more than 1,200 people are employed by the company.
There are Ray’s Food Place stores in Green and Myrtle Creek and a Shop Smart store in Sutherlin.
RE/MAX MERGERRE/MAX Professional Realty, which is located at 2955 NW Edenbower Blvd. in Roseburg and has been serving Douglas County since 1992, recently merged with RE/MAX Integrity.
“Joining forces with Integrity is such a natural and comfortable fit for both me and my company,” Jody Tatone, owner and principal broker of RE/MAX Professional Realty, said in a news release. “Not only do we have the power of the RE/MAX brand, but also the tools, education, and marketing programs provided by Integrity.”
RE/MAX Integrity has six offices and 300 Realtors providing real estate listing and sales services in Salem, Corvallis, Albany, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford and surrounding regions.
“RE/MAX Professional Realty has been a leading brokerage for many years and is very well respected within the community,” Kevin Simrin, founder of RE/MAX Integrity, said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more honored to have them join us and to support them in their real estate practice.”
