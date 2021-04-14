Wonderland Reuse offers free stuff Saturday
Need some art supplies? Spools of yarn? How about a clown nose for a gag?
Those and hundreds of other new and used items will be given away for free Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Wonderland Reuse, 1022 SE Oak Ave., Roseburg.
Wonderland Reuse was an eclectic store modeled after Scrap Creative Reuse in Portland and a similar store, Mecca, in Eugene. Like those, Wonderland Reuse was part arts and crafts store, part community art center, part classroom, and more.
Wonderland Reuse opened in the fall of 2019, then closed the following spring, due in large part to fallout from the coronavirus. Other items that will be available Saturday include thread, oil paint, fabric, file cabinets, collage books and office supplies, including three ring binders.
New owner at Round Table Pizza in RoseburgA businessman who has interests in Spokane, Washington, has purchased Round Table Pizza, located at 2040 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg.
Ramnik Thind is listed as the new owner in paperwork filed with the City of Roseburg. As a new owner Thind is applying with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a license to sell liquor at the restaurant. He also requested an endorsement from the city for his request to the OLCC. The Roseburg City Council approved that endorsement Monday.
Thind is listed as the registered agent for Thind Investments Group LLC, which has offices in Spokane and Livermore, California. Thind also owns 7-Eleven and Domino’s Pizza fanchises in northern California, according to his LinkedIn page.
Kamper Korner plans day to honor customers
Kamper Korner Family RV Center is celebrating customer appreciation day on Saturday with a host of fun events and giveaways. There will be free food, games, music, balloons, prizes and even an auction for an RV.
The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kamper Korner, which is located at 7700 Old Highway 99 North in Roseburg.
There will also be pancakes in the morning, barbecue in the afternoon and wine in the evening. There will be a live radio remote by 541 Radio during the day and a DJ will be on hand at night to play music to dance to.
