The Umpqua Small Business Development Center is hosting a free workshop series designed to help local small business owners and entrepreneurs survive and thrive during this difficult time.
The live, four-part online series is called Surviving and Thriving. The hourlong workshops will be taught virtually, via video chat, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday and running through Thursday, April 16. The topics will include funding (such as grants and loans), increasing online visibility, engagement and sales, and productivity while working remotely.
Each session will be taught by local expert business advisors. Each session will be 45 minutes long followed by a 15-minute question and answer period.
Here is the schedule:
Monday, April 13: Loan, Grant, financial resource with Sam Gross
Tuesday, April 14: Online visibility and engagement Aaron Larsen
Wednesday, April 15: E-commerce, online sales with Justin Deedon
Thursday, April 16: Staying productive and communicative while working remotely
Attendees can register online by going to the SBDC web site at https://www.umpqua.edu/sbdc. For more information visit the Umpqua SBDC Facebook page, or call 541-440-7824
Wrongful death complaint filed against Mercy The estate of a Roseburg woman who died three years ago is suing Mercy Medical Center for $1.1 million dollars for what the estate claims was medical malpractice and a wrongful death.
The complaint was filed on March 13 in Douglas County Circuit Court on behalf of the estate of Karen Prummer, who died on March 24, 2017.
According to the complaint:
On March 23, 2017, Prummer, 70, was transported to Mercy by ambulance, after she fell at her home. She complained of neck pain and general discomfort. She died the next day.
The complaint alleges that personnel at Mercy failed to diagnose a cervical spinal fracture Prummer had suffered and failed to intubate her in time to prevent her from experiencing respiratory and cardiac failure and arrest, which allegedly caused her death.
“Defendant’s negligence was the cause of decedent’s death, resulting in a loss of companionship, society and services of decedent by her surviving beneficiaries…all to their noneconomic damages in the amount of $1,000,000,” the complaint said.
The complaint seeks another $100,000 in economic damages.
Mercy has not yet responded to the complaint.
OLCC easing more regulations on alcohol, cannabis salesWant to buy some hard alcohol or maybe a little cannabis, but have a driver’s license that just expired?
No problem.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees the liquor and cannabis industries in the state, announced this week that it will allow alcohol and marijuana licensees to accept expired Oregon driver licenses or identification cards that expired, on or after March 8.
Previously you had to have a current drivers license or ID card to buy either.
The OLCC said it made the change because Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles’ offices are closed because of the COVID-19 public health crisis, meaning people cannot renew their driver’s license or ID cards.
The OLCC emphasizes that this exemption is temporary and only applies to driver licenses and identification cards issued by the Oregon. The new rules will remain in place as long as the state is under the Stay at Home order.
Oregon law enforcement officials, including the State Police, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, have agreed to support this “grace period” for suspending enforcement of expired credential violations, including expired driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Information about COVID-19 related changes to OLCC rules, program and compliance/enforcement can be found on the OLCC website.
