If you happen to be in downtown Myrtle Creek on Saturday and have worked up a bit of a thirst, there will be a new option nearby to quench it. Taphouse, located at 113 S. Main St., will be having its grand opening from noon to 10 p.m.
Taphouse will have about two dozen beverages on tap to choose from, including beers, ciders, wine, and kombucha, and will be “a fun place for people to hang out at,” owner Jessica Davis said. The 1,350 square-foot taphouse has an occupancy capacity of 26 people, according to its business license application. In addition to serving cold ones on site there will be growlers to go.
“Some brands we will be carrying initially for beer are Hop Valley, Rogue, Boneyard, Block 15, and many more,” Davis said. “There will also be hard ciders and hard seltzers on tap as well. We will have wines from Oregon and California, and we have a kombucha from a small kombucha company, Compassion Kombucha, out of Bend.”
For more information, email Davis at jessica@taphousegrowlers.com.
Help needed for tree lightingThose beautiful lights we’re used to seeing in downtown Roseburg during the holiday season don’t just appear by magic. The Roseburg Town Center, which is responsible for the lights, could use some help putting them up this year. Roseburg Town Center Executive Director Susie Johnston-Forte posted the following on the group’s Facebook page:
“We would like to invite you to be a part of something special ... we need a handful of volunteers to help install the holiday lights downtown on Nov. 21. If you have a few hours to share and would like to make our lovely downtown even more lovely, please email roseburgtowncenter@gmail.com and we’ll get you signed up. Once you contact us, we’ll get more information to you.”
Small Business SaturdayBusinesses and communities throughout Douglas County are gearing up to woo customers in a few weeks in celebration of Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in the midst of the recession in 2010. It takes place on Nov. 28 — the first Saturday after Thanksgiving — and is intended to encourage people to “shop small” and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participate.
Several communities in the area are planning activities for the day, including Sutherlin, Roseburg and possibly Myrtle Creek. Look for more information in The News-Review over the next couple of weeks with more details.
