CHI Mercy Medical Center was one of the most profitable hospitals in the state last year, according to a ranking released recently by the Portland Business Journal. Mercy ranked No. 14 out of the top 40 hospitals listed. The survey indicates that many hospitals in the state were doing well financially before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mercy had a total operating margin of 16.9% and net patient revenues of $266.8 million in 2019, according to the survey. The hospital’s operating margin was 9.3% in 2019, compared to 3.4% the previous year.
The statewide median operating margin stood at 4.3% at the end of last year, about the same as 2015 and more than twice that of 2018, when the rate was 1.7%. Two-thirds of hospitals saw margins increase year over year, the survey showed.
Net patient revenue increased 7.3 percent, to $13.7 billion, and operating expenses grew by only 1.2 percent. Uncompensated care essentially stayed flat.
However, like other hospitals in Oregon, CHI Mercy was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Net patient revenue at CHI Mercy dropped from $73.5 million in the last quarter of 2019 to $64 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 12.8% decline, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Total revenue took an even bigger hit at CHI Mercy, dropping from $85.7 million in the last quarter of 2019 to $43.9 million for the first quarter of this year. That represented a 48.8% decline.
Bank waives fees for fire victims
Umpqua Bank has begun providing additional financial relief to homeowners impacted by wildfires seeking to rebuild, renovate or purchase a new home.
In West Coast communities declared federal disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Umpqua is waiving the loan origination fee up to $10,000 for impacted homeowners renovating or rebuilding their home. The bank estimates that most eligible homeowners will save between $2,000 and $5,000, depending on their home’s total cost. For impacted homeowners with loans serviced by Umpqua in designated areas, the bank will also waive any bank fees associated with purchasing another home.
“The devastation in some of our communities is staggering and almost unimaginable. As the hard work of recovery continues, we want our friends, neighbors and associates to know that we’re committed for the long haul,” Umpqua Bank CEO Cort O’Haver said in a news release. “Every little bit of support, financial or otherwise, is needed and helps those struggling to rebuild what was lost.”
The program was launched to help communities across Oregon, Washington and California recover from devastating wildfires that consumed more than 5 million acres and resulted in more than 30 deaths across the region.
As part of that launch, the bank announced $750,000 in funding to support impacted communities and small businesses. Umpqua also activated a mortgage relief program, as well as its disaster relief loan program to provide households access to cash quickly and help them recover financially.
For more information on relief for homeowners impacted by the wildfires, visit: https://www.umpquabank.com/blog/disaster-relief-loans-fires/.
