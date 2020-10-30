I’ll be honest, before Friday afternoon I had never heard of Producers Dairy, the Fresno-based company that is buying Umpqua Dairy. I suspect most of you had not heard of them either. In putting together the story about the sale I quickly learned a few things about them, mostly from the company web site.
The company was founded in 1932, during the Great Depression.
In 1949, a man named Larry Shehadey purchased a majority interest in Producers Dairy, and the company never looked back. The Shehadey family still owns Producers Dairy today.
In 1951 Producers became the first dairy to have a 100% refrigerated fleet, allowing the company to grow and increase production, according to the company web site. Not long after that Producers became one of the first dairies in the country to introduce paper milk cartons. This reduced costs and made production easier.
William Boyd, a movie and TV actor in the first half of the 20th century whose most famous role was in the series called Hopalong Cassidy, became a spokesman for Producers Dairy in 1956. He claimed its milk to be “Hoppy’s Favorite,” and was featured on some of the milk cartons.
In the 1970s, Oakland Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica became a spokesman for Producers Dairy. “The Mad Bomber” said he grew up drinking it.
In the 1980s the company introduced its “Space Saver” one-gallon plastic milk carton, credited with being slimmer and easier to pour than previous cartons. Producers later launched its Grab N Go single serve packages.
In 2018, Producers purchased a plant in Fairfield, California. Producers keep all of the employees at the plant, according to its web site. This expansion allowed for growth in Northern California and beyond.
Today the company features dozens of products, including milk, ice cream, yogurt, eggs, juices and seasonal items like Easter egg nog and Halloween dark chocolate milk.
Be careful what you ask for
The City of Roseburg wants to know what you think about the parking situation downtown.
City officials have set up an online survey to get feedback from people as it seeks to improve the parking situation downtown and hire a firm to manage parking there.
The city is currently in the process of re-evaluating its parking management system in the downtown and Laurelwood districts. The city created a Stakeholder Advisory Committee to work with staff to oversee the development of this new parking system. Members of the new committee include downtown residents, employees and business owners from a variety of different industries. To help steer the committee, the city has hired Rick Williams Consultants, a Portland firm that specializes in parking issues, to draft a parking management plan. The plan is intended to serve as a strategic road map to help the city create a better downtown parking system.
To assist in the planning process, the city is looking for constructive feedback from the public about downtown parking. People are asked to give that feedback via an online survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RoseburgParking.
“We worked collaboratively with the consultant and committee to develop a survey that we believe will help us get to the heart of the issues concerning parking in the downtown district,” Community Development Director Stuart Cowie said in a news release. “Our hope is that the more people that fill out the survey, the better we can understand public sentiment. That, in turn, will help us create a better parking management plan that is consistent, sustainable, and equitable.”
The survey can also be found on the City’s website, www.CityofRoseburg.org, and social media channels, which are Facebook and Nextdoor. Survey responses will be accepted until Nov. 23, 2020, at 5 p.m.
In addition to a survey, the public will have the opportunity to give feedback at an open house on scheduled for Nov. 18 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The open house will be held virtually, via Zoom, and residents are encouraged to sign up by contacting the city at ccd@cityofroseburg.org. The meeting will also be broadcast live via on the city’s Facebook page.
The contract to manage parking downtown had been held by the Downtown Roseburg Association and run by an organization called Park-Smart. That agreement was cancelled earlier this year.
Tickets here! Get your lottery tickets!
If you’ve got a Jones to try your hand at the lottery and you happen to be shopping at the local Walmart, you’re in luck. The Oregon Lottery has installed new self-serve terminals in 34 Walmart Supercenters across Oregon, including the Roseburg store, 2125 NW Stewart Parkway.
Walmart’s across the country have been selling lottery tickets since 2011. But this marks the first time Oregon Lottery tickets will be available in Oregon Walmart Supercenters. The folks at Oregon Lottery say they expect annual gross sales of over $10 million from tickets sold at the participating Walmart locations.
The first machines went online in Walmart’s in Hood River, Happy Valley, Portland and other cities in mid-September. The machine in the Roseburg Walmart was installed late September-early October, according to an Oregon Lottery spreadsheet.
The new terminal in the Roseburg Walmart offers 20 different Scratch-it games. You can also buy tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Oregon’s Game Megabucks, Keno and other Oregon Lottery games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.