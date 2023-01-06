SUTHERLIN — It started with a love of books and a credit card, but 18 years later Books Gallery has become more than just a new and used book store.
It's an oasis. A place of relaxation. A home away from home. It's a place of community, where patrons are greeted by name and the coffee is always hot.
For patron Aida Murphy, Books Gallery is a refuge.
"It's my haven. I come every day that they're open," Murphy said. "It's that kind of an atmosphere that is just relaxing for me and kind of pushes the cares of the day away."
Murphy has been a patron since 2005, the same year Books Gallery opened. It became a place for her to unwind after visiting her husband in hospice each day. Even after his passing, Murphy continues to visit the store every day except Sunday and Monday — the two days the store is closed.
Books Gallery was opened on Oct. 31, 2005, by Cheryl and Jimmie Owens. Cheryl Owens had always dreamed of owning a bookstore. When the location became available at 220 W Central Avenue, Cheryl Owens quit her job to begin chasing that dream.
They started with less than half the space the store currently has. The couple retained ownership until retirement, when they offered the business to Levi Owens, Jimmie's son, in 2019.
It was a big change.
Levi Owens was working in cryogenics, a job he describes as very stressful. He never envisioned himself as a book store owner, nor did he expect to come back to Oregon until he retired. However, when he was offered the opportunity, Owens jumped at the opportunity.
"When the opportunity arose, you know, I didn't have a lot of financial commitments; I was single. So I said, Yeah, I'm gonna go for it. I didn't know what it would look like, I just kind of just leaped because I knew how great this place was," Levi Owens said. "I've always been an avid reader, so it's just it's a good fit. And I've just never been happier. It's kind of an amazing place to be."
As an introvert and bookworm, Levi Owens said the hardest part about the career change was learning about customer service. He'd never ran a a cash register before, but none of his customers seem to have any complaints about his service.
The books, though, that came naturally. Owning the store has expanded Owens' reading preferences. Before, he was a science fiction and fantasy fan, but now he had branched out into nearly every genre as he explores not only what he has to offer from the store but also what his customers bring him.
It's about the community, he said. Though, that sense of community became a little harder when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The store closed for a year, surviving off dedicated patrons, online sales and grants as well as the generosity of the store's landlord.
Books Gallery offers both new and used books, as well as organic coffee roasted by a small Eugene company. Owens hopes to offer the community a place to relax as well as a good book to get lost in.
The coffee is what first drew Eric and Carolyn Wilson into the store. The couple made several trips to the area from their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, over the last few years and Books Gallery has become a home away from home for them.
As a New York Times bestselling author and self-proclaimed book hound, Eric Wilson has been in his fair share of book stores. The organization and atmosphere are just two of the things that set Books Gallery apart for him.
"I liked kind of the maze feel. I've been to bookstores that feel really crowded and disorganized. This feels organized but also feels homey," Eric Wilson explained. "You can explore and find little hidden nuggets. I love that. That's the magic of it, is that feeling that I can find things but I still feel like there's discovery in it. It feels like I can find out about the newest thing but I can also go back and find that nostalgia of childhood story I loved."
The store will be hosting a book signing for Wilson's newest release in March, just one of many events Books Gallery offers to the community. Levi Owens plays host to a weekly book and paint club and has a tarot card reader in house every Friday. He also plans on hosting a psychic fair in April.
"I can't speak for other bookstores but we try to be as involved with community as we can be." Levi Owens said. "We don't say no to any local business or fundraiser or whatever that wants to put a flier up. we don't say no. If they want to come in here and have a meeting, we don't say no. It's about being inclusive. I mean, bring everybody in, all walks."
For more information on trade-ins, events and everything Books Gallery has to offer, visit booksgallery.net or facebook.com/usedbooksandcoffee.
