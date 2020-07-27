The Bonneville Power Administration has selected John Lahti to be its vice president of transmission field services.
Lahti will lead roughly one-third of BPA’s workforce responsible for field operations, emergency response and construction and maintenance of BPA’s roughly 15,200 circuit miles of transmission lines in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, according to a news release BPA sent out Monday.
“John is the right person at the right time to lead this vital component of BPA’s Transmission Services organization,” BPA Chief Operating Officer John Hairston said in the release. “Transmission plays a critical role in the value that BPA provides to the region. John has shown himself to be highly effective in leading groups that are dedicated to preserving and expanding the availability of that transmission and doing so in a cost-effective manner.”
During his five-year tenure in construction and maintenance services, Lahti managed an annual budget of nearly $50 million and a team of more than 220 employees.
“I look forward to this new challenge at BPA, working with a multitude of employees and across disciplines toward a common goal of preserving and enhancing the value of our transmission system and keeping the lights on in the Northwest,” Lahti said in the release.
Lahti has been with BPA since 1992. He will begin his new position on Aug. 2.
