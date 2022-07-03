WINSTON — Part science and a whole lot of prayer. While ‘pray for the best batch ever and that all batches will be the best beer in Oregon’ may be listed as the No. 1 instruction on every ale brewing procedure list at Lookingglass Brewery, there is clear evidence that a meticulous scientist works here.
Large stainless-steel tanks, thermometers, valves and all kinds of other beer-making bells and whistles are meticulously placed under the brew master’s care.
On this day in May, a special batch is being brewed for the first time. It’s for a special cause; more specifically — Cruise for a Cause.
As Mark Nunnelee, who is the master brewer at the Winston-based brewery, preps to create his special ale for the first time, he begins the six-hour process of taking 500 pounds of milled grain and turning it into what will become his new ShineTime ale.
“All of my recipes are 100% original,” Nunnelee said. “All grains and hops are chosen specifically for the beer I want to make.”
For this special batch, he has chosen four different grains and two kinds of hops. A quick sniff of the hops he has selected provides a tantalizing preview of what’s to come. After adding a special yeast blend, filtered water and some apricot flavoring, which will come later, ShineTime will be tap ready in roughly four weeks’ time.
Nunnelee’s beer-making adventure started in a garage; an appropriate place given his connection with Brett Parrett, the founder of Cruise for a Cause. All about cars from classics to the modern muscles, Parrett created the nonprofit to help support local cancer patients and their families.
“I lost both of my parents to cancer and watched both of them not be prepared legally and financially,” Parrett said. “They lost everything. Now, we’re trying to do what we can to bring awareness to the programs we have in place to help others.”
Cruise for a Cause was officially established as a nonprofit organization in 2018. They financially help people through their cancer treatment process by assisting with things like gas, food, utilities, auto repairs, rent and more.
“Our goal is to keep patients closer to home,” Parrett said. “We want them to know they don’t have to leave town to get help. So far, we have helped 150-200 people in our community and we want more families to know they don’t have to go very far.”
To keep the money coming in, Parrett’s organization hosts car shows, cruises and other events, and also builds a performance engine each year and sells raffle tickets for it. Last year, they raised $12,000 that stayed locally. This year, they have already raised $20,000 and they’re just getting started.
To help sweeten the proverbial pot, the Lookingglass Brewery will donate a portion of its proceeds from the sales of its ShineTime batch to Cruise for a Cause. Nunnelee and Parrett already have a strong community relationship. The extra kick will help more families who need help.
ShineTime will be ready in time for the 2nd annual Hotrods, Handlebars and 4x4’s event on July 9, at the brewery. The Graffiti Weekend event is an open-class show. Visit https://fo-fo.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/hotrods-handlebars-and-4x4s /331876721002009/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.