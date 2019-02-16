WINSTON — Mark and Lydia Nunnelee brew their beer in a separate building at their home a drive away from the taproom, but with the increasing demand both in the bar and on the order sheet, the homebrew system can’t keep up.
The Nunnelees have owned Lookingglass Brewery in Winston for about three years. This month, they filed for a building permit to renovate the neighboring building at 192 Dillard Highway in Winston so they can meet the demand.
“Shortly after we opened the taproom, we realized that we can’t make enough beer,” Mark Nunnelee said. “Basically, we sell out of beer on a regular basis. We’re only open only four days a week, partial days at that, and we still run out of beer. I have to turn orders down because I can’t fulfill all of the orders I get.”
They bought the building in 2017 and will start construction this month. They plan on tearing everything out of the old building and rebuilding from the floor to the ceiling.
Mark Nunnelee expects the remodel to take about four months, but then another couple of months waiting for the new brew system to ship and to get that installed.
“That’s another big ordeal, installing the brew system,” Nunnelee said. “We have to get some of the contractors back. Then we’ll have quite a bit of training to do, a learning curve on the new system.”
Eventually, all of the home operations will transition to the new building where the brewery will be able to make all the same recipes on a larger scale.
“It’s huge for us,” Nunnelee said. “We generally don’t have the public on site, because we’re not approved for that, that’s why we have the taproom, but eventually we’ll be brewing where our taproom is.”
Nunnelee expects the whole process to be finished by mid-summer or fall, at which point he wants to extend the hours for the taproom.
