After years of serving up tasty treats like steak and eggs, warm artichoke dip and mango mahi tacos, Brix Grill owners Mark and Misty Russell have passed the torch and sold the popular downtown Roseburg restaurant.
Meet the new owners: Zahir and Tatyana Abraham. The two have years of experience as restaurant owners, including a former pizzeria in New York, where they used to live. They currently are partners in two restaurants in San Diego, where they lived most recently.
Tatyana Abraham said the couple was returning from a trip to Seattle when they stopped in Roseburg and visited Brix Grill, located at 527 SE Jackson St.
“Since I’m in real estate, I’m always looking at properties,” she said.
The place had everything the Abrahams were looking for — an upscale eatery with a full-service bar. It was clear the restaurant was popular too, Tatyana Abraham said.
“It was super busy that day,” she said. Negotiations got underway and soon the deal was done.
The sale was announced Monday night, when Misty Russell posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page:
“We begin our week tomorrow with exciting news. Brix Grill has new owners!!”
The post thanked Brix Grill’s loyal customers and introduced the public to the Abrahams.
“We look forward to working alongside new owners, Zahir and Tatyana Abraham, to get them off to a great start,” Russell wrote. “They have worked very hard to accomplish this goal and are wonderful new additions to the community. They are pleased to be stepping into a successful operation and have plans to keep all the employees as well as the current menu while adding their own touches...they plan to restore more shifts as soon as next week as well! YAY! We will continue to update here for the time being and will keep you posted on all things Brix.”
Russell announced she was putting the restaurant up for sale in August. Like she did with the sale, Russell took to Facebook to explain the decision to part ways with the restaurant.
“We have been blessed with the opportunity to create and operate a successful, thriving business for many years, we are thankful to a loyal and supportive community that embraced us and encouraged our growth, we have fulfilled dreams well beyond our imagination,” she wrote. “With that said, we have always had other jobs, hobbies and goals and have decided the time is right in our lives to put other interests on the forefront …We are looking for a buyer that is equally as passionate about the industry and serving a kick-ass community. We are excited to pass along a very viable opportunity with tons of untapped growth, at the ready, for the next vision, to the right party.”
Brix was among several restaurants put up for sale last year. Other restaurants put on the market included Tomaselli’s Pastry Mill & Café in Elkton, The Steamboat Inn in Idleyld Park, and Pete’s Drive-in, The Parrott House and Little Jean’s Sandwich Shop in Roseburg.
Restaurant owners gave a variety of reasons for the decision to sell — some wanted to retire, while others simply wanted a career change. Some of those who owned their buildings said they wanted to take advantage of the hot real estate market.
COVID-19 and its rippled effects also played a role. The pandemic has turned the restaurant industry on its head over the last two years and made an already difficult business more challenging. That was reflected in a poll conducted last year of restaurant owners in Oregon, said Greg Astley, a spokesperson for the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, which represents about 2,000 restaurants and 1,200 hotels in the state.
The poll showed that 90% of Oregon restaurant owners said they had higher labor costs than pre-COVID-19, 83% were paying more for food and other operating costs, 77% were paying more for rent and utilities and 71% were understaffed, Astley said.
And those struggles have dimmed the outlook of those restaurant owners, according to the poll. Some 41% of those Oregon restaurant owners polled said it would be a year or more before business returns to normal at their establishment, and 20% of the owners said things would never be the same.
Despite those somber numbers, the Abrahams are bullish on their new restaurant. The couple, who describe themselves as “fun, outgoing people,” moved up here and are getting acclimated to the area while running a bustling restaurant.
“It’s been great,” Tatyana Abraham said, adding that they just got their temporary liquor license Wednesday.
She also said the menu will remain the same while the couple gets settled in.
“As of right now, we’ll keep it the same,” Abraham said. “We have to get used to this menu so we don’t shock anybody.”
