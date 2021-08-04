It looks like Brix Grill, the popular eatery at 527 SE Jackson St. in Roseburg, is for sale. The following message was posted on the Brix Facebook page Sunday morning:
From the source, Yes!! Brix Grill is for sale!! We have been blessed with the opportunity to create and operate a successful, thriving business for many years, we are thankful to a loyal and supportive community that embraced us and encouraged our growth, we have fulfilled dreams well beyond our imagination. With that said, we have always had other jobs, hobbies and goals and have decided the time is right in our lives to put other interests on the forefront. We will continue to operate, take great care of our coworkers and guests, and plan on being here for any length of time as we realize this process generally takes time. We are looking for a buyer that is equally as passionate about the industry and serving a kick ass community. We are excited to pass along a very viable opportunity with tons of untapped growth, at the ready, for the next vision, to the right party. Business sale/lease details for serious inquiries may be emailed to: brixgrillroseburg@yahoo.com
Lone Rock invests in wine
A Roseburg timber company is quietly involved in an investment in one of the largest wine producers in Oregon.
Lone Rock Resources, which for decades was owned by the Sohn family and is still headquartered in Roseburg, is indirectly involved in financing NW Wine Company, a leading Oregon wine producer and owner of more than 700 acres of premium Oregon vineyards, according to a news release.
The release announced that Casparian Partners, an Oregon-based agricultural investment company, has made a growth equity investment in NW Wine, which is designed to increase production capacity while expanding the company’s ownership of vineyards.
Casparian Partners is based in McMinnville and was formed to acquire and manage wine-related assets. Casparian’s investment partnership is anchored by Lone Rock Resources, according to the news release. The deal with NW Wine Company represents Casparian’s first investment, and subsequent acquisitions will be primarily focused on premium vineyards that complement NW Wine’s portfolio, the news release said.
“The partnership with Casparian was a natural fit to help drive future growth,” Laurent Montalieu, NW Wine founder and CEO, said in the release. “Their team is locally based, has strong financial expertise and shares our long-term vision. This investment gives us the exciting opportunity to scale and develop premium properties at an accelerated rate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.