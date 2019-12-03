Brooke Communications, a Roseburg-based broadcasting company that owns several radio stations, has expanded its portfolio and broadened its reach with the purchase of a Canyonville station.
Brooke purchased the classical music station KWRZ-FM 92.3 from the University of Oregon about a month ago. Brooke is now simulcasting its sports station KSKR 1490 AM “The Score” on the new station, Brooke General Manager Rachelle Carter said. Both stations are now called “The Score.” Brooke made the buy in large part because its AM signal only reached Roseburg and the new station increases its footprint near the county line to the north and south to about Glendale, Carter said.
“I’m excited to have sports on an FM station,” she said. “Douglas County has a lot of avid sports fans that haven’t been able to listen to our programming until now. I like that we’re able to better serve the sports community with a signal that will reach more than just Roseburg.”
Carter is also the general manager for The News-Review.
Brooke Communications now owns six stations in Douglas County, including CHR “i-101 FM” KSKR-FM, “Best Country 103” KRSB-FM, “104.5 Sam FM” KKMX, and “News Radio 1240” KQEN.
Joey Keeran, program director for “The Score” 92.3-FM and 1490-AM, said the addition of the new station allows The Score to expand its reach to more sports fans throughout the county.
“We are excited about the addition of the FM frequency. It will help us truly become a voice for local sports in Douglas County,” Keeran said. “The new FM frequency will bring sports talk and live sports coverage into areas of the county that it hasn’t been before.
“Our emphasis has always been to provide as much local sports coverage as possible, and now when we cover schools in our more rural communities, we can truly connect with those passionate fans.”
“The Score” provides daily local sports reports on weekdays and produces live broadcasts of Roseburg High football, boys basketball and baseball games. The station also broadcasts the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball games and carries broadcasts of Oregon State football, men’s basketball and baseball games, the Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL.
In addition to the over-the-air broadcasts, sports fans can listen to “The Score” online at 541radio.com or on the 541 Radio app.
Editor’s note: The News-Review and Brooke Communications share common ownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.