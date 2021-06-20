Meet Jessica Bogardus, the new executive director of the Downtown Roseburg Association (formerly Roseburg Town Center). Bogardus was born in San Diego and moved with her family to Sutherlin when she was 11. After graduating from Sutherlin High School, Bogardus moved around Oregon a bit before settling in Lakeview, where she was executive director of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce. After living in Lakeview for the past seven years, Bogardus recently moved back to Roseburg to be closer to her extended family. She lives here with her boyfriend Noah, his two children, Sophia and Blake, and their dog Packer.
Bogardus spoke with The News-Review about the challenges she faces in her new job.
Question: How did you find out about the executive director job at the Downtown Roseburg Association?
Answer: Sheri Stuart from Oregon Main Street contacted me regarding the open position.
Q. What attracted you to it?
A. It was much like my previous position as executive director for the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.
Q. When did you officially start?
A. May 3rd.
Q. What are your impressions of the downtown core here?
A. My initial impressions are a positive downtown community focused on a new momentum of success and overcoming the challenges of Covid, moving forward in a different and healthy manner and creating a downtown experience in which to thrive.
Q. What are some of the biggest challenges you feel you will face in this new position?
A. I think just creating a new focus for the Downtown Roseburg Association with funding after Covid and really cementing strong support and trust within our community. I don’t so much see this as a challenge, more of an opportunity for community and organizational growth.
Q. What are your immediate priorities — say three things you would like to address right away in this new position?
A. My first priority is funding the DRA, creating an environment for our partners and stakeholders to breed development , transparency and support. Second is really fostering and expanding the strong relationship with our city, our downtown businesses, residents and our supporters. Finally, capturing the true need of our community, getting to the need and creating a membership and environment that reflects the voices of our community and having benefits that come directly out of that need to best serve our community.
Q. Is there a model you have, another downtown, that you have in terms of how you would like to see Roseburg develop?
A. I am currently and will always be continuing to review other successful models throughout our state and beyond, I am a big believer in using all resources available. I, along with our stakeholders, partners and board, will always be looking for models and ideas to help the community but ultimately following an organic and natural guide for Roseburg exclusively. Understanding that our needs and goals will always be different from others.
Q. Three years from now, what changes will you like to have seen taken place in downtown Roseburg? What would you like it to look/be like?
A. I hope to implement empowerment. My role is community based with a goal of a thriving and bustling downtown. The community as a whole will drive my work and any and all success will be inclusive. This work is rewarding and exciting, I hope to see new involvement and quick wins, growing partnerships and active community members. We have a lot to do and the only way I know how to work is together for the betterment of Roseburg. I cannot wait to see what we all accomplish!!
Start by getting businesses back....like something where Safeway used to be, and fill up all of the blank spaces...
