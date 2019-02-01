Buy 2 Market on Harvard ran out of gas for a few hours on Sunday night. A shipment truck arrived in the morning and filled the tanks.
Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific hired a new communications director, Tracy Vedder, who will oversee media relations and regional outreach.
Park Medical Group announced it will close permanently on Feb. 28.
Oregon Liquor Control Commission presented the 2019 Recreational Marijuana Supply and Demand Legislative Report.
Rust’d Star opened in Reedsport with wood-fired steak, chicken and pork.
Systech Consulting opened in Roseburg offering managed networking, project management, technical support and software development among other things.
