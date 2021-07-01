For the first time in over a year, Allyssa Bartram, manager at Old Soul Pizza, added a few additional tables to sit customers on Wednesday.
This comes after Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement to lift all COVID-19-related restrictions went into effect Wednesday.
“My staff is the same as me, we’re just hoping everything will go smoothly,” Bartram said.
Since the first coronavirus case was discovered in Oregon 489 days ago, it’s been a roller coaster ride for businesses in Oregon, including Douglas County. Over the last year, most businesses had to quickly adapt to take-out only, followed by limited capacity and limited hours.
Beginning Wednesday, capacity limits are lifted in public settings and, with few exceptions, people are no longer required to wear masks.
Even with Brown lifting the statewide mask mandate, private business owners can still demand that people wear masks.
Old Soul Pizza plans to continue the mask requirement to see how things go over the next few weeks.
“We are playing it by ear,” Bartram said. “We just don’t want to go back to last year.”
Reactions from customers have been positive so far, Bartram said.
Old Soul Pizza won’t be the only business slow to lift restrictions.
At Fred Meyer in Roseburg, a new blue sign asks customers and associates who have not been vaccinated to still wear a mask. A supply of masks and hand sanitizer was available at the entrance of the store on Wednesday.
For Josh Jones, the owner at While Away Books on West Harvard Avenue, the lifting of restrictions could not have come soon enough.
“It is more than about time,” Jones said.
Jones said he will still ask customers to wear masks unless vaccinated for now. He expects to keep sanitation practices in place along with limited store hours until more people start returning to typical routines.
“We will just be watching the flow of people and for people to start living less restricted lives,” Jones said.
Other stores such as Fast Stop Market on Northeast Diamond Boulevard will no longer require masks to be worn by staff or customers.
For Roseburg resident Sarah Selthon, the lifting of restrictions comes as a relief.
“It’s nice to see other people’s faces,” Selthon said.
She went on to emphasize the importance of giving people the choice.
“If they want to wear a mask, they can. If not, they don’t have to. I think having that freedom is wonderful,” Selthon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.