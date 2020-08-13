Two area restaurants, one in Roseburg and one in Winston, announced on Facebook this week that they have closed.
The first one is WTFalafel, located in One Champion Plaza at 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd., in Roseburg.
It served traditional Lebanese food, including its signature falafels. The restaurant did not comment on the reason for its closing.
Hello Thai Cuisine, located at 273 SE Main St. in Winston, also closed, according to a posting on its Facebook page. On June 8, the restaurant said it would be closed most if not all of the week. On June 14, Hello Thai wrote that it might be closed another two or three weeks. “We are sorry for the inconvenience. “Look forward to seeing you soon, the restaurant posted on Facebook.
On July 14, the news got worse: “It looks like the chef will not be coming back due to health issues. We are looking for somebody with experience to take over or buy the restaurant.
Thank you all for your patronage! We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Then this week the final posting: “We are officially closed. Thank you all for your patronage!”
Roseburg reccommends liquor licence for Rio Nightclub
The City of Roseburg recommended this week that the Oregon Liquor License Commission grant a full liquor license to Rio Nightclub, a soon-to-open live music venue located at 1969 SE Stephens St.
Owner Alan Sanchez said he hopes to open the new spot the second week of September. The space covers 5,000 square feet and will feature three pool tables, two full bars and an accompanying lingerie shop, Sanchez said. The spot has been vacant for about two years and previously housed the Knock Knock Lounge.
The new place will be able to hold 100 people, Sanchez said, and has seating for more than 50. The club will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and feature live music, including several heavy metal bands, Sanchez said.
Sanchez also owns Deathtrap Dress to Kill, a bar in downtown Roseburg.
Reedsport to vote on marijuana tax
Voters in Reedsport will decide whether the city will tack on an additional 3% local sales tax on non-medical dispensaries with a measure that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
There are currently four dispensaries in Reedsport, and each of them pay a 17% sales tax imposed by the state. Some of that state tax money goes back to the local governments. But if the ballot measure passes the City of Reedsport will keep all the revenues generated form the 3% tax.
Reedsport Interim City Manager Deanna Schafer said she has not calculated how much revenue the local dispensary tax would bring in.
This will be the second time Reedsport residents will vote on an added local tax on dispensaries. In 2015, voters approved a measure that called for taxing dispensaries an extra 5%. But back then Reedsport had in place a so-called “double majority” provision, which required certain votes to be approved by a majority of voters and that more than 50% of eligible voters cast votes in the election.
The measure won handily, Schafer said, but less than 50% of eligible voters cast ballots. Reedsport no longer requires the double majority provision, Schafer said.
Toastmasters bring back meetings
The Roseburg Toastmasters Club has reinstated its weekly online meetings after being on hiatus for 30 days due to summer vacations.
The Toastmasters helps sharpen communication, public speaking and leadership skills, said Kemberly Todd, president of the Roseburg Toastmasters. Participants work in a group setting and receive constructive feedback from fellow speakers, Todd said.
The Roseburg Toastmasters meets remotely via Zoom every Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. For more information call Todd at 541-680-4166, or email her at Kem.todd@gmail.com.
