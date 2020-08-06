Heading into the 4th of July weekend, state inspectors announced that they intended to conduct spot checks in bars, restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and other places that serve alcohol in an effort to enforce state face covering and physical distancing requirements.
Those spot checks have continues, and the vast majority of business owners have complied, and in doing so have helped to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown said this week.
“One month ago, at the beginning of the July 4th weekend, I told Oregonians that we stood at a crossroads: we could either stop the spread of COVID-19, or watch infections and hospitalizations rise across Oregon, leading to the closure of businesses and counties again,” Brown said in a news release. “We still have a long road ahead of us. Infections continue to rise. But I’d like to thank Oregonians, business owners, and local officials for stepping up to the plate to help make sure we are all wearing face coverings, keeping our physical distance, and working together to keep our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and fellow Oregonians safe.”
Since July 4th, Oregon Liquor Control Commission inspectors have spot-checked over 3,600 licensed establishments. More than 93% were complying with physical distancing and face covering requirements. Of the small number found not to be in compliance, the vast majority took corrective steps proffered by OLCC. Only about 1% of spot checks resulted in the business being referred to Oregon OSHA for further investigation.
Additionally, of the 3,400 COVID-19 related complaints Oregon OSHA received about businesses since July 4, only a small number were in actual violation of state health and safety requirements, state officials said.
In the Eugene region, which includes Douglas, Benton, Lane, Lincoln and Linn counties, there were a total of 351 spot inspections since July 3. Those inspections resulted in 28 verbal instructions connected to social distancing and face covering, six instructions in reference to OLCC rules, five referrals to Oregon OSHA and zero OLCC violations.
Verbal instruction gives those licensed by the OLCC the opportunity to make immediate corrective actions in regards to compliance issues in relation to an inspector’s guidance, rather than proceeding with a formal violation. Inspectors use verbal instructions as a tool to educate the licensee and ensure they comply.
OLCC inspectors have reported some business owners not following health and safety requirements. For those businesses, OLCC can suspend their licenses for failing to follow face covering and physical distancing requirements. For example, this week OLCC took suspended the liquor license of a Rogue River bar and restaurant.
The operator of the Jammin Salmon bar in Jackson County was cited for two violations relating to social distancing and face covering requirements. The OLCC suspended its liquor license because the venue failed to require patrons to “keep their distance,” the agency said.
Jammin Salmon is the first bar in the state to have its liquor license suspended under the new temporary rules the OLCC adopted on July 31, which require alcohol licensees to abide by the governor’s directives regarding facial coverings and social distancing requirements.
On Aug. 1, the OLCC Medford regional office responded to a request for assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rogue River Police Department due of a large event taking place at the Jammin Salmon. The bar has a Grants Pass address but is located in Jackson County, about three miles west of Rogue River.
The OLCC said that the Jammin Salmon was packed with customers, many spilling out of the bar. The bar’s inside service areas and outside patios were filled with several hundred people, the OLCC said, and only about 10 percent of them were wearing face coverings. The OLCC said its investigation is continuing, and the operator of the Jammin Salmon faces possible additional charges.
“Let me be clear: businesses that do not follow the health and safety guidance established by the Oregon Health Authority are putting their employees, their customers, and their communities at risk, risking community-wide closures for other businesses as well if a COVID-19 outbreak starts to spread out of control,” Brown said.
