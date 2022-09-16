CANYONVILLE — According to Darnell and and Jean Hlavinka, every rock has a story. Their own story changed two years ago, when the pandemic canceled festivals and gatherings of all kinds. It wasn't until the couple found the Canyonville Farmers Market that they were able to find a way to continue what they call therapy.
"It's our therapy to go out and talk about rocks, but suddenly all our rock therapy was gone," Jean Hlavinka said. "But then I saw that the market was open. I always said I would never sell a rock, and it's been hard, but it has also been fun and very therapeutic."
On Wednesday, the couple's rock business was one of numerous booths present to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Canyonville Farmers Market. The celebration included live, local musicians, food demonstrations and giveaways.
The market opened after when a local produce market Mary's Garden closed. That business was one of the few places in southern Douglas County to get farm fresh produce, and five Canyonville women decided that couldn't stand.
"This market has come a long way and really grown," market manager Amanda Pastoria said. "It's a great place to build community and have fun."
If you ask the vendors, that growth is mostly due to Pastoria.
"Amanda's actually a really good market manager because she is focused on the small business and talent that's in the area," Jean Hlavinka said. "There's so many people that have skills and they get overlooked by the commercial events."
Long time market members Patti Rieman and Suzy Evans agree.
"This is a humble market, because it's smaller. This is a very cozy kind of market," Evans said. "But this market has Amanda. And it has really blossomed under her leadership."
With a location generously donated by Seven Feathers Casino Resort, the market now has around 40-45 members, with about 18-24 of them setting up booths each Wednesday. Most of the vendors are from Douglas County, but because of its location, it does draw some vendors from the Grants Pass area.
Pastoria said it's the music that she thinks sets their market apart.
"One of the focus for us is live music, not just food," Pastoria said. "We have had some world class, award-winning musicians come through our market."
Everything offered at the market is locally grown or handcrafted. The market requires proof that each vendor has grown or made the products that are offered.
It's about building community and bringing people together, Pastoria said. That's why one of the big focuses this past year has been on the younger members of the community. The market has partnered with the Oregon State University Food Hero program for kid friendly activities and vouchers to purchase their own food from the market. The market has also partnered with the Canyonville Library to give away free books.
The Canyonville Farmers Market is held 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays May through December. To find out more, including a list of musical performances and how EBT card holders can get an extra $20 of produce, visit canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
"This is a win for the community members and a win for the farmers," Pastoria said. "The community coming to the farmers market supports a lot of small businesses. These are our friends and neighbors who are literally selling you their passions. That's what I think makes farmers markets really unique. It's always nice to shake the hand of someone who is feeding you or making something for you."
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
