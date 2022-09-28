When you walk into Carrot’s headquarters in downtown Roseburg, you might think you’re walking into the lobby of a hip startup located in the heart of Silicon Valley.
The office includes a small gym, a lounge space, shelves filled with branded water bottles, T-shirts, and small stuffed animals that serve as Carrot mascots. For Trevor Mauch, the CEO and founder, it’s proof that a successful software company can exist anywhere, not just in a big city.
“People were always struggling to find a good example of a tech company that was from Roseburg,” Mauch said. “Everyone was like, ‘oh there isn’t one’. So I was like, this might be the chance to build something here and have it actually work. It worked way better than I’d ever thought it would.”
When Mauch founded Carrot in 2014 — a software company that assists real estate agents in selling their homes — he never expected his company to reach the heights it has today. For the last five years in a row, it’s been listed on the Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the fastest growing companies across the nation, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.
“Team wise, we just doubled in size to just over 60,” Mauch said. “Revenue wise, we grew from that low seven figures a year to up to eight figures a year in revenue, which less than 1% of software companies ever get to that milestone.”
Successful software companies like Carrot are rare in towns outside of big cities, which have larger hiring pools and more resources for tech companies looking to get started in a difficult industry. Census data shows that the vast majority of tech jobs, 93.4%, are located in metropolitan areas.
“We want to be able to show people what you can do in a small town, that you can build a cool company, a web-based company, that isn’t just a little dinky thing,” Mauch said.
Mauch says Carrot now operates internationally, assisting over 8,000 real estate agents in the United States, Canada and South Africa, helping them to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in homes every year.
When Mauch, who grew up in Klamath Falls, moved to Roseburg in 2008, he saw an opportunity to invest in local real estate, purchasing a building downtown and opening the Loft Entrepreneur Workspace in 2010, a space where he invited other business owners from the community to work in a vibrant, engaging environment. At the time, he worked as a marketing consultant before founding Carrot four years later.
Carrot has now branched out into other investments in local Roseburg real estate, buying buildings downtown and renovating them to lease to companies in the area. In a city like Roseburg, Mauch feels that he can make a difference in the community.
“I didn’t want to use what limitations I thought were in my town as an excuse,” Mauch said. “I thought, shoot, if there’s limitations, why don’t I be a part of fixing them? I think that’s an advantage, you use a lot more opportunities to build and be a part of really creating that town.”
Mauch says his plans lie in growing Carrot by acquiring other, smaller software companies, but his ultimate goal is to help those around him — eventually using Carrot as an umbrella company to invest in Roseburg businesses.
“Small towns don’t have a lot of companies that have excess cash flow that can invest in the town at scale,” Mauch said. “To invest into it really makes a difference…this next phase, I’m like, let’s step back into using what we’ve built to really help amplify Roseburg even more.”
