The CCD Business Development Corp., which has an office in Roseburg, has been awarded a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to update economic development plans and help strengthen programs in order to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said Wednesday in a news release. “I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide Oregon with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”
The CCD Business Development Corp. serves businesses in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. The CCD's stated mission is to “provide opportunity for proactive economic growth through diversification and expansion.” Its primary activities include helping to create jobs through local and regional economic diversification.
The money will go toward helping small businesses in the three counties weather financial challenges they have encountered as a result of COVID-19.
“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Oregon’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in the release. “We are pleased to make this investment in the CCD Business Development Corporation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance to small businesses in the region and developing a disaster recovery and resiliency economic development plan focused on pandemic recovery and resiliency.”
The CARES Act provides funding for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information about CCD Business Development Corporation, please visit www.ccdbusiness.org.
