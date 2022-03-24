Hello again from the Myrtle Creek~Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce. I hope everyone has enjoyed the recent little bit of warm weather and the fresh air with masks no longer required in public places. We have some pretty exciting things scheduled down here in South County.
Hundreds of yellow daffodils planted by the Myrtle Creek Garden Club along the I-5 108 entrance to Main Street will say “farewell” soon, “see ya next year.”
Just in time, the Myrtle Creek Lion’s Club already put our their request for donations for the “Hanging Baskets” program. Visit FaceBook page: 97457 News, Weather & Events for details about how you can donate, or contact Joanna Bilbrey weekdays at 541-863-3171.
The Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market, co-sponsored by the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge and our chamber, recently announced its schedule for 2022. Opening day is April 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., continuing most Saturdays through mid-October in the Elks Lodge parking lots.
This event is growing in popularity and vendor spaces are limited. Visit the new FaceBook page at: Myrtle Creek farmers/outdoor market.
Our chamber of commerce will be supporting the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus coming to town for the first time in many years! We are excited that this will be happening on May 16, in the Ireland Trucking parking lot that parallels Main Street. There will be two performances, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge is the organizational sponsor. They will be coordinating advance sale tickets for children and seniors. Posters and flyers announcing the circus will be available soon. I encourage local businesses and organizations to promote and support the circus as a community event.
The Myrtle Creek Visitors Association (MCVA) and Taphouse, located on Main Street at First Avenue, are sponsoring this year’s first annual “Myrtle Creek Brewfest” in and around downtown Myrtle Creek on June 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Most of the activity (beer, food and live music) will be in the parking lots between Village Realty and Tommy’s All-American Burger Co., and in Creekside Memorial Park.
Our chamber donated $300 toward the music and will help promote it to all local businesses.
The weekend of June 17-19 is going to be very busy! The Second Annual “Bikes & Lights” event, sponsored by the MCVA, will be held in Millsite Park beginning June 17 at 9 p.m.
June 18 is the Annual City-Wide Yard Sale all around town, followed by our annual Citizen of the Year awards ceremony under the band shell in Millsite Park late afternoon to early evening, details to follow.
And, “Welcome Back” to the South Douglas Rodeo the weekend of June 18-19, when it will celebrate its 40th year!
June 19, is also Father’s Day; then, on June 21, summer begins!
Mark your calendars now for all these exciting events. Stay local, shop local and support your community organizations and businesses!
