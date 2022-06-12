Greetings from South County and the Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce. June 21 is the first day of summer and the schedule is packed full of fun events!
First, congratulations to all 2022 high school graduates, and to those students moving up from elementary to middle school and from middle to high school this fall.
The first Myrtle Creek Brew Fest, held yesterday in Creekside Memorial Park, was well attended. There was beer, live music, food and a cruise-in. The event, co-sponsored by Taphouse and the Myrtle Creek Visitor’s Association, was a successful fundraiser for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and may become an annual event.
MCVA’s annual Bikes and Lites parade will be held at Millsite Park on June 1 from 9-11 p.m. All ages are welcome to bring their lighted and decorated bicycles and enter to win prizes and awards. The event is free. For more information and to sign up, contact Gwen at 541-430-1720.
Our Chamber 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards Ceremony will be held at Millsite Park on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. under the band shell. There will be at least two food trucks on site. Taphouse will have adult beverages and Goodog Bakery will have desserts available. All items available for purchase.
This free event is open to the public to recognize and honor local citizens, businesses and organizations for their contributions to our community. Seating will be available for up to 200, first-come, first served. I suggest bringing lawn chairs in case seating fills up.
The 40th Annual South Douglas Rodeo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19. Events begin at 1 p.m. each day. Rodeo and buckles are sponsored by D.R. Johnson Lumber Company. There will be a Saturday morning parade at 11 a.m. — Walk, ride or drive. Check-in at 10 a.m. at Myrtle Creek Elementary.
Before the parade, enjoy a Rodeo Breakfast at the Elks Lodge Saturday from 7:30-10 a.m.; $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for 6-12 age group, 5 years and younger are free.
Admission to the rodeo is $10 for ages 13 and up, under 13 free.
The annual Myrtle Creek City-Wide Yard Sale is also on Saturday, June 18. Dozens of yard sale locations are already signed up throughout the city and more are expected. Plus, our downtown businesses will have some great deals!
Come find some treasures in our cute little town. Visit the Myrtle Creek Annual City Yard Sale Facebook page to sign up and see a map of locations already signed up.
The 204th Army Band from Vancouver, Washington, is presenting a free performance under the band shell in Millsite Park beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. This is just one day before the season opener of the 35th year of our Music in the Park summer concerts on Thursday, July 7.
Seven Thursdays during July and August are booked with a wide variety of free music from 6-8:30 p.m.
Tommy’s All American Burger Co. Annual Show & Shine will be held in their parking lot on Saturday, July 16. This is a fundraiser for scholarships, donations accepted. Last year 120 vehicles entered. Free hot dogs.
The Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market continues Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Elks parking lot until mid-October. There are more vendors this year than in previous years, selling crafts, crafts, baked goods, fresh fruits and vegetables and more.
Our annual Summer Festival will be held July 28-30 in Millsite Park and all around the downtown area. The theme is Kids at Heart Déjà vu 2022. This event is sponsored by the Myrtle Creek Lions Club.
The Summer Festival parade will be Saturday morning. The City of Myrtle Creek is raffling off a two night stay at the yurt in the City RV Park for July 29-30; tickets are $10 each. All funds go to the fabulous firework show Saturday at dusk. Call Joanna, Myrtle Creek City Hall, 541-863-3171, to purchase tickets.
Wow, that’s a lot — come join the fun at these free community events.
